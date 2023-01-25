Cowgirls rout Lady Pirates Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Being in the playoff hunt can sometimes bring out the best in teams. Bryson, courtesy of a 6025 win over visiting Perrin Friday night, has gotten itself into a third-place tie with Newcastle in District 21-A. Cowgirl Coach Emily Chenault said getting out to a quick start was key in this one.”We had struggled with that (momentum) lately and it really showed,” Chenault said. “Allie (Orr) had some momentum tonight and the girls fed off of that.”Orr, a senior guard, buried a three-pointer to open the scoring and the Cowgirls never looked back. Orr had help from classmates Riley Valliant and Tracy Hauger in an 8-14 shooting quarter. Lady Pirate shooting fortunes weren’t as great, the visitor going 0-7 from the field in the first. A pair of Erika Hernandez free throws all the offense for Perrin, which was in a 17-2 hole after eight minutes. Hernandez’s three-pointer was the first Lady Pirate basket two minutes into the second. By this time, Bryson had built a 20-point lead, however, led by a pair of Orr threes in part. With things seemingly in hand, Bryson reserves began to see some significant playing time. Zoey Morrow had the last Bryson bucket. Perrin used Lucchese Reilly free throws and baskets from Hernandez, who had 12 points, to get the lead under 20 but both teams closed the half cold from the field allowing Bryson to take a 31-10 lead at the half Bryson missed 10 shots in a row in the third before a Valliant bucket to close the frame snapped the string. Perrin had just four shots in the third quarter, buckets from Reilly and senior Aaliyah Brown and reilly free throws accounting for the Lady Pirate points. Still, Bryson led 41-16 heading to the fourth quarter. With Bryson seniors rotating in and out to provide stability on the court Morrow and freshman Morgan Eberle each had baskets down the stretch. Orr finished with 20 points with Hauger and Valliant tossing in 14 each.