Bryson, TX

Cowgirls rout Lady Pirates

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

Cowgirls rout Lady Pirates Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Being in the playoff hunt can sometimes bring out the best in teams. Bryson, courtesy of a 6025 win over visiting Perrin Friday night, has gotten itself into a third-place tie with Newcastle in District 21-A. Cowgirl Coach Emily Chenault said getting out to a quick start was key in this one.”We had struggled with that (momentum) lately and it really showed,” Chenault said. “Allie (Orr) had some momentum tonight and the girls fed off of that.”Orr, a senior guard, buried a three-pointer to open the scoring and the Cowgirls never looked back. Orr had help from classmates Riley Valliant and Tracy Hauger in an 8-14 shooting quarter. Lady Pirate shooting fortunes weren’t as great, the visitor going 0-7 from the field in the first. A pair of Erika Hernandez free throws all the offense for Perrin, which was in a 17-2 hole after eight minutes. Hernandez’s three-pointer was the first Lady Pirate basket two minutes into the second. By this time, Bryson had built a 20-point lead, however, led by a pair of Orr threes in part. With things seemingly in hand, Bryson reserves began to see some significant playing time. Zoey Morrow had the last Bryson bucket. Perrin used Lucchese Reilly free throws and baskets from Hernandez, who had 12 points, to get the lead under 20 but both teams closed the half cold from the field allowing Bryson to take a 31-10 lead at the half Bryson missed 10 shots in a row in the third before a Valliant bucket to close the frame snapped the string. Perrin had just four shots in the third quarter, buckets from Reilly and senior Aaliyah Brown and reilly free throws accounting for the Lady Pirate points. Still, Bryson led 41-16 heading to the fourth quarter. With Bryson seniors rotating in and out to provide stability on the court Morrow and freshman Morgan Eberle each had baskets down the stretch. Orr finished with 20 points with Hauger and Valliant tossing in 14 each.

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
JACKSBORO, TX
LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
Nominations for chamber awards now open

The Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize those who have “gone above and beyond the call of duty” to better Jacksboro. Winners of the three categories will be recognized at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Nominating categories are: Citizen of the Year, recipient has continually made a commitment to community service and improving the quality of life in Jacksboro; Lifetime Achievement, recipient has shown lifelong commitment and dedication to the community; and the Gladys Johnson Ritchie, recipient has made generous contributions to go towards improving our community. All nominations are due to the chamber office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, or e-mailed to office@jacksborochamber. com. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 940-567-2602.
JACKSBORO, TX
ABOUT

