Bryson Lions raising funds Staff Report Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am An electrical fire at a Bryson apartment complex last week removed a number of people from their homes, with many losing everything. The Bryson Lions Club is having a “breakfast for dinner” fundraiser to benefit those affected by the fire at the Pecan Hill Apartments, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 inside the Bryson Gym foyer. A plate which includes a breakfast burrito, fruit and a drink is $12. Bacon, egg and cheese, sausage, egg and cheese or potato, egg and cheese burritos are $8. Lions Club spokesperson Shelly Tinney said the event is dine-in or to-go. The event coincides with the Bryson/Woodson basketball games.
