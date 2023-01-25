Microsoft investigating cloud outage disrupting services globally

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft 365 users worldwide experienced a cloud outage Wednesday that globally disrupted several Microsoft products, including Teams and Outlook.

A global Microsoft 365 cloud outage Wednesday disrupted services for thousands of customers. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Microsoft said in a series of tweets that it was "investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

The company said they "rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact."

We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect," it said.

Microsoft called it a potential networking issue and said they are "reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

The disruption arose in the early morning hours Wednesday. Down Detector reported thousands of outages that spiked between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Microsoft said they had isolated the problem to networking configuration issues and were analyzing "the best mitigation strategy."

Microsoft also tweeted that they were connecting the 365 service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.

Microsoft referred users to their service status page where efforts to restore services can be monitored.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com