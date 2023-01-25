ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Microsoft investigating cloud outage disrupting services globally

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft 365 users worldwide experienced a cloud outage Wednesday that globally disrupted several Microsoft products, including Teams and Outlook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZq7m_0kQjY5D400
A global Microsoft 365 cloud outage Wednesday disrupted services for thousands of customers. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Microsoft said in a series of tweets that it was "investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

The company said they "rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact."

We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect," it said.

Microsoft called it a potential networking issue and said they are "reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

The disruption arose in the early morning hours Wednesday. Down Detector reported thousands of outages that spiked between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Microsoft said they had isolated the problem to networking configuration issues and were analyzing "the best mitigation strategy."

Microsoft also tweeted that they were connecting the 365 service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.

Microsoft referred users to their service status page where efforts to restore services can be monitored.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ateliere and Amdocs’ Vubiquity Collaborate to Help Global Media Companies Better Meet Growing Demand for Content

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, and Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a collaboration that allows media companies to better meet growing content demands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005173/en/ Cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect, will allow Vubiquity to meet growing content demands and reach additional platforms above and beyond the 2,800+ destinations it delivers to today with increased scalability and flexibility, enabling clients to package and distribute content faster and cost-effectively. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Microsoft sees slowest sales growth in six years

Microsoft sales have slowed sharply as customers facing economic strains cut their spending on technology. The firm said sales rose just 2% in the three months to December, to $52.7bn (£42.7bn), the smallest quarterly increase in more than six years. The update came just days after the firm said...
POLITICO

5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery

Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
BBC

US hacks back against Hive ransomware crew

The US has revealed it infiltrated a prolific cyber-crime gang to secretly sabotage their hacking attacks for more than six months. The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed the FBI gained deep access to the Hive ransomware group in late July 2022. Officers were able to warn victims of impending attacks.
TechCrunch

What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?

In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
The Hill

DOJ takes down global ransomware group

The Department of Justice disrupted a global ransomware gang, known as Hive, for allegedly extorting more than $100 million in ransom payments from more than 1,500 victims around the world.   Meanwhile, BuzzFeed said this week that it plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create content.   This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022

Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
CNBC

Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy