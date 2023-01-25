ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Seattle Magazine. For savvy Seattleites, the secret is out: Winter snowbirds in search of sunshine don’t have to fly south in winter — they can also drive east. A quick trip over Snoqualmie Pass opens a world of possibilities for vitamin D-deprived city dwellers, from Suncadia to Spokane. For turnkey sun and relaxation just two-and-a-half hours away, turn left after you cross the Columbia River, and check into Sagecliffe Resort and Spa.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far

Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Seattle city attorney sues Kia and Hyundai over increased car thefts

(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their alleged role in an exponential increase of car theft in Seattle and other regions. Davison’s office claims that the two car companies’ failure to install anti-theft technology has contributed to...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit

SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills

Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
WASHINGTON STATE

