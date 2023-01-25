This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Seattle Magazine. For savvy Seattleites, the secret is out: Winter snowbirds in search of sunshine don’t have to fly south in winter — they can also drive east. A quick trip over Snoqualmie Pass opens a world of possibilities for vitamin D-deprived city dwellers, from Suncadia to Spokane. For turnkey sun and relaxation just two-and-a-half hours away, turn left after you cross the Columbia River, and check into Sagecliffe Resort and Spa.

