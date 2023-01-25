Read full article on original website
KUOW
6 Washington bars and restaurants on the 2023 James Beard semifinalist list
Six bars and restaurants in Washington state have made it onto James Beard's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Five of them are in Seattle. And that's just for starters. Washington's culinary artists are also represented on the list of outstanding restaurateurs and best chefs in the region. The nominations...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
seattlemag.com
Cliffe Notes
This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Seattle Magazine. For savvy Seattleites, the secret is out: Winter snowbirds in search of sunshine don’t have to fly south in winter — they can also drive east. A quick trip over Snoqualmie Pass opens a world of possibilities for vitamin D-deprived city dwellers, from Suncadia to Spokane. For turnkey sun and relaxation just two-and-a-half hours away, turn left after you cross the Columbia River, and check into Sagecliffe Resort and Spa.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Washington Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
Starting Wednesday, the sun will set after 5 p.m. in Seattle for the first time since November
SEATTLE — You have probably noticed the days gradually getting longer since the winter solstice back on Dec. 21. Since then, Seattle has gained nearly 40 minutes of daylight. It's been nearly 90 days since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 5 p.m. but that changes Wednesday....
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison: Malpractice led to increase in car theft
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for lack of anti-theft technology in their vehicles. Davison believes the companies knowingly cut corners at the expense of customers. “As a result of this, a police force has had to...
KUOW
Should Washington use magic mushrooms for mental health?: Today So Far
Washington is, again, considering the legalization of magic mushrooms ... sort of. The King County Medical Examiner says that our region is "now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb." Another effort in Olympia aims to tackle a different kind of influence...
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Seattle city attorney sues Kia and Hyundai over increased car thefts
(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for their alleged role in an exponential increase of car theft in Seattle and other regions. Davison’s office claims that the two car companies’ failure to install anti-theft technology has contributed to...
KING-5
Prune your apple tree now for fall fruit
SEATTLE — "Do you love apples? Well if you don't prune your apple tree, you aren't gonna get many apples, so you need to get out there and prune your fruit tree!" said gardening expert Ciscoe Morris. He added January is the perfect time to prune. Ciscoe recommends grabbing...
publicola.com
With an Eye on Preventing Homelessness, State Dems Introduce Tenant Protection Bills
Responding to Washington’s ongoing homelessness and housing affordability crisis—more than 25,000 people across the state live without permanent housing—several Democratic state legislators have introduced bills that would protect tenants and help prevent them from becoming homeless. Last week, Reps Nicole Macri (D-43, Seattle), Alex Ramel, (D-40. Bellingham),...
