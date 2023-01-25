Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Target Field to Host South Dakota St Football This Fall
South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities. On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:. Bringing the best of college football to...
Early Bird Reminder-Augustana Athletics Auction Is April 14
Annually the celebration of its athletic program has become one of the highlights of the year for Augustana University. An evening to recognize the achievements of these students and to support the many programs they compete in. Plan now to attend the 35th Annual Augustana Auction on Friday, April 14th.
Burger Battle Review: Monk’s Ale House’s ‘Griddy Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now
Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
Burger Battle Review: Falls Overlook Cafe’s ‘BCB Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Jose’s New PIERCING! (What’s On Your Mind?) – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7
Brooke is EGG RICH, Jose wants a nose piercing, Alexis cheated on her TV shows, and Jeffrey has himself a new radio rival. It's time to go around the room and share What's On Our Minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live...
