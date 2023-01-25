ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Early Bird Reminder-Augustana Athletics Auction Is April 14

Annually the celebration of its athletic program has become one of the highlights of the year for Augustana University. An evening to recognize the achievements of these students and to support the many programs they compete in. Plan now to attend the 35th Annual Augustana Auction on Friday, April 14th.
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now

Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
