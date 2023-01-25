ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Connecticut Public

Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election

A coalition of civic groups concerned with city government in Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched a campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election. The coalition’s “Year of Change” campaign seeks voter engagement to elect a slate of reform candidates for mayor, city council and board of education, said Callie Heilmann of Bridgeport Generation, a coordinator of the coalition.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Former town employee says she was fired unjustly

Nov. 4, 2022, began as a normal day for Jean Trojanoski. The 79-year-old Islip Town employee was at her part-time job at the town’s Parking Violations Bureau, working on a letter that she was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
theexaminernews.com

Robles Named Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School

The White Plains Board of Education named Gabriel Robles Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School during a meeting on Jan. 9. Robles, an elementary teacher at Mamaroneck Avenue School, is replacing Dr. Kimberly Crawford, who was named Principal of Ridgeway School in Nov. “We are proud of Mr. Robles, who has...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Waterbury man illegally collected $17,000 in unemployment benefits, officials say

WATERBURY — A city man faces fraud charges after state officials say he illegally collected more than $17,000 worth of unemployment compensation. William S. Johnson, 34, of Faber Avenue, was charged Monday with felony unemployment compensation fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Friday.
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Boxing studio opens in Yonkers

One of the co-owners told News 12 the studio is operating as a nonprofit to help kids in the community stay out of gangs or negative situations or simply give them a positive activity to take part in.
YONKERS, NY
darientimes.com

Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say

STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
STAMFORD, CT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY

