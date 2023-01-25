Read full article on original website
LI village to rename street dedicated to KKK leader
Malverne is changing the name of a street Thursday that’s currently named after a Village of Malverne founder who was also a Ku Klux Klan leader.
Bridgeport coalition launches campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election
A coalition of civic groups concerned with city government in Bridgeport, Connecticut, launched a campaign to influence this year’s mayoral election. The coalition’s “Year of Change” campaign seeks voter engagement to elect a slate of reform candidates for mayor, city council and board of education, said Callie Heilmann of Bridgeport Generation, a coordinator of the coalition.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
islipbulletin.net
Former town employee says she was fired unjustly
Nov. 4, 2022, began as a normal day for Jean Trojanoski. The 79-year-old Islip Town employee was at her part-time job at the town’s Parking Violations Bureau, working on a letter that she was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
theexaminernews.com
Robles Named Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School
The White Plains Board of Education named Gabriel Robles Assistant Principal at Ridgeway School during a meeting on Jan. 9. Robles, an elementary teacher at Mamaroneck Avenue School, is replacing Dr. Kimberly Crawford, who was named Principal of Ridgeway School in Nov. “We are proud of Mr. Robles, who has...
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
Eyewitness News
United Jewish Federation of Stamford responds to shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, killing 7
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A mass shooting outside a Jerusalem synagogue has killed at least 7 people. The Palestinian gunman was chased down, and killed by police. This attack comes as fighting escalates in the West Bank. Yesterday, Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians during a raid at a refugee camp.
trumbulltimes.com
Waterbury man illegally collected $17,000 in unemployment benefits, officials say
WATERBURY — A city man faces fraud charges after state officials say he illegally collected more than $17,000 worth of unemployment compensation. William S. Johnson, 34, of Faber Avenue, was charged Monday with felony unemployment compensation fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Friday.
Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
News 12
Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities
A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Boxing studio opens in Yonkers
One of the co-owners told News 12 the studio is operating as a nonprofit to help kids in the community stay out of gangs or negative situations or simply give them a positive activity to take part in.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
Westchester County Center set to reopen for events Feb. 27
The last time a basketball championship was celebrated in the Westchester County Center was in March 2020.
News 12
College grad from New Rochelle pays homage to Jewish lives lost in Holocaust with charity performance
A college graduate from New Rochelle is paying homage to the 6 million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust with a star-studded performance this week ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday. Maddie Burton is the co-producer of "We Are Here: Songs From The Holocaust,” a special concert featuring...
darientimes.com
Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say
STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
New Haven schools form ‘restorative circle’ following basketball game fight
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven and Bridgeport schools used a “restorative approach” to respond to a fight between Wilbur Cross High School and Bassick High School during a Jan. 16 baseball game. “Bridgeport and New Haven Public Schools view a restorative approach as foundation to their work in improving academic, social, and emotional […]
