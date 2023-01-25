Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022
Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
hereisoregon.com
More than 30 Portland-area restaurants join Dumpling Week 2023
Dumpling Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, returns for its ninth year next week, running Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Event organizers put out the call last month to Portland area restaurants to create special dumplings for the annual effort. More than 30 Portland area restaurants accepted the invitation.
WWEEK
Impending Sale of the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center Hits Snag With Las Vegas Developer
For more than three years, a group of Northwest Portland neighborhoods has been trying to sell the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center, a onetime church building that until recently housed the Northwest Children’s Theatre. The 25,000-square-foot building, located at 1819 NW Everett St., is owned by a nonprofit led by six nearby neighborhoods.
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Sellwood is on the road to recovery after he had a stroke at work earlier this month. “He is incredibly upbeat and given what’s taken place, has optimism towards the future is very high.”. Akhil Kapoor was preparing food for a company...
The Portland Mercury
We’re Obsessed With Rapper Wynne's New Music Video for "Look at You"
The darkest month of the year is almost through, and there’s light at the end of the tunnel! Whether you’re in the mood to get out on the town and see one of the many remaining Portland Music Month shows, stay home and have a music video marathon, or hold your breath until the Roots show up to serenade you (not as long as you'd think!), there’s plenty to get into.
Eater
This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi
For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
WWEEK
Winter Waters Is a New Seafood-Focused Festival Coming Your Way in February
Feast may be dead, but fans of multiday festivals centered on eating have a new option on the horizon. Winter Waters is a new dining series scheduled to take place throughout February in both Portland and locations along the Oregon Coast. The seafood-focused program is the work of three women who are passionate about what is perhaps one of the less glamorous ocean-dwelling edibles: algae.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow
The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
KGW
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
Oscar nominees have ties to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning — and a number of contenders have connections to Oregon. Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion take on the classic film, "Pinocchio," was nominated for 'best animated feature film of the year' and a team of Portland artists helped bring the characters to life.
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
WWEEK
You Can Start Earning Points by Drinking Beers in Clackamas County With a New Mobile Tap Trail Passport
There is no shortage of beer passports these days—documents, both digital and hard copy, that send people on drinking expeditions. And while some only reward a fully stamped booklet with the experience alone, one now promises to give away a mini-vacation. Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory, Clackamas County’s tourism organization,...
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
KXL
FREE FOOD This Weekend at BAE’s Fried Chicken’s New 4th Location!
Fried chicken is a universal food. Most people love it, and that’s evidenced by the fact that BAE’s is opening a fourth location. The original BAE’s Fried Chicken opened in 2019 BAE’S Fried Chicken, the southern-style chicken restaurant from restaurateur Micah Camden and NFL Super Bowl Champion and founder of Generals Restaurant Group, Ndamukong Suh, just opened its fourth location in Portland’s Alberta District. The menu been expanded at the new restaurant.
'Fried Egg I'm in Love' food cart operation scrambled by egg poachers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thief stole dozens of eggs from a popular Portland sandwich shop that heavily relies on them for business. Fried Egg I'm in Love owner Jace Krause said someone stole eight or nine dozen eggs from the food cart near North Mississippi Avenue and North Skidmore Street.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
