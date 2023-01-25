ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland native's film receives six Oscar nominations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a home in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood, you will find one proud mom. "I'm really, really proud of him," Candy Field said. Candy adores all of her children, but right now it's all about the third of her four kids, Todd Field. Todd is an actor-turned-director, and his latest project is the film "Tar."
Downtown Portland Came (More) Alive in 2022

Stumptown isn’t dead yet. Foot traffic in downtown Portland rose 25.7% in 2022 after the plague year of 2021, according to the Portland Business Alliance, which tracks activity in a 213-block area. June was the busiest month last year, with 2.26 million visits, the PBA said. August was second...
More than 30 Portland-area restaurants join Dumpling Week 2023

Dumpling Week, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, returns for its ninth year next week, running Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Event organizers put out the call last month to Portland area restaurants to create special dumplings for the annual effort. More than 30 Portland area restaurants accepted the invitation.
We’re Obsessed With Rapper Wynne's New Music Video for "Look at You"

The darkest month of the year is almost through, and there’s light at the end of the tunnel! Whether you’re in the mood to get out on the town and see one of the many remaining Portland Music Month shows, stay home and have a music video marathon, or hold your breath until the Roots show up to serenade you (not as long as you'd think!), there’s plenty to get into.
This New Tigard Restaurant Specializes in Donburi

For the better part of a decade, if not longer, “bowl restaurants” have proliferated the United States. Restaurants have opened topping piles of rice or other grains with poke, salad fixings, and burrito fillings, often at deli-esque fast-casual counters where diners pick and choose their accoutrement. In Portland, restaurants like Wild Thing, the Whole Bowl, and Feel Good have cornered this market, as well as the city’s various poke bars.
Winter Waters Is a New Seafood-Focused Festival Coming Your Way in February

Feast may be dead, but fans of multiday festivals centered on eating have a new option on the horizon. Winter Waters is a new dining series scheduled to take place throughout February in both Portland and locations along the Oregon Coast. The seafood-focused program is the work of three women who are passionate about what is perhaps one of the less glamorous ocean-dwelling edibles: algae.
The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow

The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries

Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
Oscar nominees have ties to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning — and a number of contenders have connections to Oregon. Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion take on the classic film, "Pinocchio," was nominated for 'best animated feature film of the year' and a team of Portland artists helped bring the characters to life.
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
FREE FOOD This Weekend at BAE’s Fried Chicken’s New 4th Location!

Fried chicken is a universal food. Most people love it, and that’s evidenced by the fact that BAE’s is opening a fourth location. The original BAE’s Fried Chicken opened in 2019 BAE’S Fried Chicken, the southern-style chicken restaurant from restaurateur Micah Camden and NFL Super Bowl Champion and founder of Generals Restaurant Group, Ndamukong Suh, just opened its fourth location in Portland’s Alberta District. The menu been expanded at the new restaurant.
