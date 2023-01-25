Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Target Field to Host South Dakota St Football This Fall
South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities. On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:. Bringing the best of college football to...
Early Bird Reminder-Augustana Athletics Auction Is April 14
Annually the celebration of its athletic program has become one of the highlights of the year for Augustana University. An evening to recognize the achievements of these students and to support the many programs they compete in. Plan now to attend the 35th Annual Augustana Auction on Friday, April 14th.
Matt Stell and Chayce Beckham to The Alliance in Sioux Falls
If you love concerts, you'll have a great spring to look forward to here in Kickin' Country. Matt Stell and Chayce Beckham are coming to Sioux Falls. See Matt and Chayce Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Alliance in Sioux Falls. The concert is part of the Miles and Lisa...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: DaDa Gastropub ‘The Italian’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Another Burger Battle Has Broke Out! This Time in the Hartford Area
Here in the Sioux Empire, the month of January has become synonymous with burger battles. There's a fierce, competitive, competition going on till the end of the month in downtown Sioux Falls between 32 different restaurants. And if that isn't enough to tantalize the tastebuds of every burger lover around...
Burger Battle Review: Falls Overlook Cafe’s ‘BCB Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
