CNBC

Jim Cramer picks his standout stocks in 4 bull market industries

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. "Now that we are already one-fifth of the way through earnings season, we can start identifying the winners and losers," he said, adding, "We have some legitimate, sizable bull markets going on here, and they show no signs of letting up. And I want you in them."
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cramer says buy this hot stock now and load up on dips

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think new data from the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator will cause the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Jim tells Club members he is not compelled right now to do any buying or selling but would get into one portfolio stock before it's too late, and then load up whenever it falters. Jim also shares his outlook on the energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
CNBC

Nasdaq closes 1.7% higher as Tesla pops, Dow adds 200 points

Stocks rose Thursday as traders combed through the latest batch of corporate earnings and fourth-quarter gross domestic product that came in above expectations. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.76% to settle at 11,512.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.57 points, or 0.61%, to end at 33,949.41, while the S&P 500 gained 1.10% to close at 4,060.43.
CNBC

CVS and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors, Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, and Anastasia Amoroso iCapital Network answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Motley Fool

1 Stock Slated for a Jaw-Dropping Recovery in 2023

Customer communication is at the heart of what Twilio does. Management is projecting non-GAAP operating profits in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks close higher Friday, Nasdaq posts fourth week of gains

Stocks rose Friday and capped off a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.95% to settle at 11,621.71, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25% to close at 4,070.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to finish at 33,978.08.

