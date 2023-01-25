ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

New trade school to open in Westland

A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
WESTLAND, MI
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination

A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy