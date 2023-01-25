Read full article on original website
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn High soccer player identified as 20,000th student to receive Beaumont’s free student heart check
Next Beaumont Student Heart Check screening Feb. 4 at Dearborn High School. At just 15, Karl Wolski plays soccer and basketball at Dearborn High School and runs track for a club team in the city. “As a high school athlete, my son pushes his body to the limit every day,”...
Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident
MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
YAHOO!
Youths at Wayne County juvenile jail left mostly to educate themselves without teachers
Youths housed in Wayne County’s juvenile jail have largely been left to educate themselves for the past seven weeks because the charter school responsible for their education can’t send in teachers, the Free Press has learned. The county relocated juveniles to a former adult jail in Hamtramck in...
fox2detroit.com
Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hoping for a snow day this week?. While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances. All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow...
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Detroit News
New trade school to open in Westland
A growing number of people interested in learning a skilled trade will have an opportunity starting this fall at a new location in Westland — the first skilled training facility to be funded with state monies. Southeast Michigan Construction Academy has been offering classes in temporary locations in Westland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights lawyer allegedly scams 81-year-old woman out of her Canton home
Juliette Long, an 81-year-old widow, was looking to sell her home of 28 years as it was facing foreclosure. A pair of real estate agents listed her home in Canton for sale and got an offer for it after two months on the market. This offer would leave Long with...
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
HometownLife.com
Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination
A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
