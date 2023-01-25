Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Katie Gately – “Fawn” & “Brute”
Soundscape connoisseur Katie Gately is back with a new album, Fawn / Brute, her follow-up to 2020’s Loom. The album was inspired by Gately’s decision to have a child and her experience so far with motherhood. “When I got pregnant I started to get creative again,” she said. “I had a lot of energy at first, but later on, my pregnancy was stressful and worrying, so the music got darker and darker: I was making angry music while I was supposed to be feeling maternal.”
Stereogum
Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey
We knew Lil Yachty was a weird guy, but we didn’t know he was this weird. Yachty, the Atlanta rap eccentric, has always pushed his voice in as many different directions as possible — a tendency that’s led him from projects that range from Michigan Boat Boy, a 2021 mixtape where he teamed up with rappers from the Detroit and Flint underground scenes, to the movie based on the card game UNO that he was supposedly developing. A few months ago, Yachty had his biggest hit in years with “Poland,” an 88-second rap goof that became a viral sensation. So now Yachty has naturally followed that song with a full-on bugged-out psychedelic rock album.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Stereogum
Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy For Imitating His Voice On “Betty (Get Money)”
Rick “Never Gonna Give You Up” Astley is suing Yung Gravy for allegedly ripping off his vocals. According to TMZ, Astley filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles accusing Gravy’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Betty (Get Money)” of using an impersonated version of his voice from the 1987 hit.
Stereogum
Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom
The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.
Stereogum
Gabby’s World – “Sank”
For the better part of a decade, the New York CIty-based musician Gabby Smith has been putting out music under various names, most recently as Gabby’s World. Smith’s last full-length, Beast On Beast, came out almost five years ago, and she’s gearing up to roll out another album, GABBY SWORD, but it will be a while until you hear the whole thing.
Stereogum
Sextile – “Crassy Mel”
The LA industrial post-punk band Sextile returned from a long layoff last March with a pair of new songs. Today they’ve got another new single out, a jarringly tense and busy genre mash called “Crassy Mel.” It sounds like something that could have been on the Spawn soundtrack, sandwiching a chanted new wave pop song with a barrage of wild synths and beats and eventually dissolving into peaceful reverie. Listen below.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Releases “Lavender Haze” Music Video
When Taylor Swift does something, the world pays attention. That much has already been proven many times over, most recently as US Senators quoted Swift lyrics during this week’s Ticketmaster and Live Nation hearing. And then there’s the fact that one out of every 25 vinyl albums sold in 2022 was a Taylor Swift album. NBD! Anyway, tonight Swift is doing a victory lap by releasing a music video for Midnights track “Lavender Haze.”
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul’s New Album After The Magic
Earlier in January, Seoul’s bedroom-shoegaze act Parannoul released a standalone single, “We Shine At Night.” It followed a busy 2022, with Parannoul releasing an EP last February, a collaborative EP with Asian Glow in September, and a hybridized LCD Soundsystem/Car Seat Headrest cover in between. Now, Parannoul have shared a rather mesmerizing new LP (with “We Shine At Night” included) called After The Magic You can stream it now, and/or pre-save your physical copy, which will be available in April.
Stereogum
Stream The New Hardcore Compilation The Extermination Vol. 4, Feat. The Chisel, Spy, Raw Brigade, More
Tomorrow is one of the big events on the hardcore calendar. It’s the Disturbin’ The Peace festival in Baltimore, and local heroes Trapped Under Ice, who haven’t played live in years, are headlining. The bill also includes bands like End It, Buggin’, Mutually Assured Destruction, and Jivebomb. Fortuitously enough, those bands all have songs on a new compilation from the great Baltimore/Brooklyn hardcore label Flatspot Records.
Stereogum
Stream Fatboi Sharif & Roper Williams’ Intense, Disorienting New EP Planet Unfaithful
The bugged-out New Jersey Artist To Watch Fatboi Sharif found underground fame on the strength of Gandhi Loves Children, the splatter-happy expressionist rap album that he and producer Roper Williams released in 2021. A few months ago, Fatboi Sharif followed that album by teaming up with producer Noface for the experimental mixtape Preaching In Havana. Now, Sharif and Roper Williams have reunited for a new EP, and it’s a good one.
Stereogum
Skrillex & Bladee – “Real Spring”
Skrillex has kicked off the year in overdrive, putting out a string of new singles ahead of his rumored double album. So far he’s shared “Rumble” (with Fred again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps). Today, he’s back with yet another new song, “Real Spring.” This one features contributions from Bladee. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Detroit’s Movement Fest 2023 Lineup Has Underworld, Caribou, Moodymann, & More
Movement Music Festival is set to go down in Detroit over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 27-29 inside Hart Plaza. Today, the fest is sharing a teaser lineup featuring headliners Underworld and Belgian techno performer Charlotte De Witte. Also on the docket: Caribou, Moodymann (performing at Movement for the first...
Stereogum
The 1975 Announce Harry Styles Appearance In Newcastle But Bring Out Lewis Capaldi To Sing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”
Hijinks! The 1975 love hijinks. While touring behind last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British band has indulged in all sorts of attention-grabbing stunts. Frontman Matty Healy has eaten raw meat while touching himself, and he’s made out with fans and sucked on randos’ thumbs. A couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift came out as a surprise guest at the 1975’s London show, covering their song “The City” and performing her monster hit “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. So when the screens at the 1975’s arena show announced special guest Harry Styles, their fans believed it. But they didn’t get Harry Styles. They got Lewis Capaldi.
Stereogum
Rae Sremmurd – “Sucka Or Sum”
The back-in-action Rae Sremmurd released their new single “Torpedo” in December, the day before they performed on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Now, with a performance coming up during the NFL’s Pro Bowl festivities Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, they’ve dropped another new track. “Sucka Or Sum,” which arrives with a video by Matt Swinsky, forgoes both the chirpy energy of the Brown brothers’ early work and the icy new wave vibes of their “Black Beatles” peak. Instead, it’s a hard-bouncing slow-creep that makes the most out of Swae Lee’s way with a melody. Watch below.
Stereogum
Mary Star Of The Sea
I’ve never cared about Smashing Pumpkins. I remember hearing “Siva,” from their 1991 debut album Gish, on WSOU, the college hard rock/heavy metal station we listened to in the shipping and receiving department at Barnes & Noble, where I worked at the time. It sounded like imitation Soundgarden with a much less compelling vocalist than Chris Cornell; Billy Corgan sang like he was trying to power through a bad cold. I was aware of their subsequent singles — “Today,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight” — but those were even less to my taste. Eventually I stopped paying any attention to them at all. I don’t think I even noticed when they broke up after 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God, an album I had to look up in order to remember its title.
Stereogum
Enforced – “Ultra-Violence”
Exactly 366 days ago, Richmond crossover-thrash pulverizers Enforced released “Casket,” a leftover from their album Kill Grid. Now they’re ready to roll out their next LP, War Remains, and they’re sharing its lead single. The aptly titled “Ultra-Violence” never lets up over the course of two minutes, but it does shift shape, segueing from insane uptempo thrash to a half-time chug that feels like racing through sludge.
Stereogum
High. – “Bomber”
North Jersey slowcore/shoegaze act High. are tricky to Google, but that may not be the case for much longer. They’ve already shared bills with notables like They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, waveform, All Under Heaven, doused, Aspartame (featuring members of Momma), and Gift. The four-piece are also planning to release their debut EP in February. Three tracks on the EP are out now: “Painbox,” “Lifetimes,” and “Dead.” Today, High. are sharing a contemplative new one called “Bomber,” which was recorded at Strange Weather in Brooklyn and mastered by Corey Coffman of Gleemer.
