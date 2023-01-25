Chris Cole's stock continues to rise. The 2024 linebacker from Salem (Va.) has seen several programs offer recently including: West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. "It feels great to be blessed to have all these opportunities," said Cole. " I just continue to try to keep getting stronger, faster and keep doing what I'm doing. It has been a little overwhelming but it's been very exciting since the process has been picking up lately. I'm just super excited for it."

SALEM, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO