Martinsville High School announce restrictions on basketball games after crowds rush onto court
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville High School has announced a new restriction for its boys’ basketball games after an incident occurred on January 18, which lead to a fight off-campus. Starting on Friday, Jan. 27, only 300 spectators will be allowed in the gym during its games. School officials say the only people allowed on […]
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
WSLS
Hokies fall on the road at #16 Duke
DURHAM, NC – Elizabeth Kitley collected 13 rebounds, but the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell to the Duke Blue Devils 66-55 on the road Thursday. Taylor Soule led the Hokies (16-4, 6-4) with 19 points and two steals. Kitley tacked on four points and 13 rebounds and D’asia Gregg chipped in as well with seven points and two blocks from the bench.
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
247Sports
Salem LB Chris Cole's stock continues to rise, talks Virginia and visits
Chris Cole's stock continues to rise. The 2024 linebacker from Salem (Va.) has seen several programs offer recently including: West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. "It feels great to be blessed to have all these opportunities," said Cole. " I just continue to try to keep getting stronger, faster and keep doing what I'm doing. It has been a little overwhelming but it's been very exciting since the process has been picking up lately. I'm just super excited for it."
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse Headed to Danville
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week. Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WSLS
Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars
ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna genealogist puts histories together as keepsake books
There is a lot to be found in a family’s past, and one Pittsylvania County resident is helping connect people to their ancestors. Megan Rowland, owner of Megan’s Genealogy Designs, uses ancestry.com to do most of her research. She builds a client’s tree with information gleaned from wills, military documents, census records, funeral home documents, photos, deeds, newspaper articles, marriage certificates, death certificates and divorce certificates.
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo school staff, Sheriff’s Office participate in crisis training
The worst time to work on managing a crisis is during a crisis. That is why Pittsylvania County school leaders and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office held a two-day training course to work through problems that might happen during a crisis on or around school grounds. The first reunification...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: No weapon found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after search
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no weapon was found at Benjamin Franklin Middle School after a student at the school indicated someone had a gun. Deputies say Thursday morning, a student at the school began yelling someone had a gun. The student was...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools to receive two additional School Resource Officers
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools will soon be getting two additional School Resource Officers (SROs) after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice. There are currently two SROs for George Washington High School and two SROs for the middle schools. The grant will allow funding for two...
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
wfirnews.com
ABC store coming to downtown Roanoke
Virginia ABC officials will host a grand opening ceremony in downtown Roanoke on Campbell Avenue Monday at noon – in the same location that once housed a state-run liquor store for more than 30 years until the early 80’s. The new ABC store even features the original terrazzo flooring.
