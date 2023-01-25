ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist struck, killed by driver in LA area

POMONA, Calif. – A 30-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona, authorities said Friday. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo streets regarding a traffic collision where they found the bicyclist lying in the street, according to the department.
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
pasadenanow.com

Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing

A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the interim, taxpayers are spending tens of millions of dollars annually for mutual-aid agreements with neighboring law enforcement agencies, especially for large-scale events in the city’s sports and entertainment district.
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
