Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building
Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story apartment building in Westlake.
Fire crews battle large fire in Los Angeles County apartment complex
Firefighters battled a fire inside an L.A. County two-story apartment building Thursday evening. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located in Westlake on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Prior to the fire breaking out inside the […]
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist struck, killed by driver in LA area
POMONA, Calif. – A 30-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona, authorities said Friday. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo streets regarding a traffic collision where they found the bicyclist lying in the street, according to the department.
Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
The suspect was spotted by Drake's security.
Water Gushes Skyward After Vehicle Crashes into Hydrant
Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Fe Springs Fire Department and Whittier Police Department responded to the 12300 block of Bell Ranch Drive in the… Read more "Water Gushes Skyward After Vehicle Crashes into Hydrant"
1 injured in explosion at USC, building evacuated
An explosion of unknown size and origin has occurred at a three-story science building on the USC campus, at 923 Bloom Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly man killed by deputies in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Calif. – An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred at about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
KTLA.com
Science building at USC evacuated after explosion; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion in a science building at the University of Southern California campus Thursday. Calls about the explosion came in at around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release. Officials with USC’s Department of Public Safety announced...
pasadenanow.com
Man Headed For Pasadena Reported Missing
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with a learning disability and may have been en route to Pasadena was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Temple City. Jacob Allen Costantino was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Daines Drive, said...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the interim, taxpayers are spending tens of millions of dollars annually for mutual-aid agreements with neighboring law enforcement agencies, especially for large-scale events in the city’s sports and entertainment district.
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
L.A. Bureau of Sanitation truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks this afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
