INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the interim, taxpayers are spending tens of millions of dollars annually for mutual-aid agreements with neighboring law enforcement agencies, especially for large-scale events in the city’s sports and entertainment district.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO