ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cold, Windy Weather Sticks Around

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQo20_0kQjVgyt00

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - A cold and windy day is underway after winter weather swept across the state on Tuesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9mY5_0kQjVgyt00

The back side of the system will bring periods of drizzle and light snow on Wednesday morning before pinwheeling out of the area by mid-morning. Breezy northwest wind gradually increases from 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon with mostly cloudy and cool weather. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clearing sky or at least partly cloudy conditions overnight will bring Thursday morning lows into the 20s before reaching the mid-40s with light north winds Thursday. A mini-warming trend begins Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid or upper 50s with increasing south winds at 15 to 30 mph by Saturday afternoon. A strong arctic front should move into the area early Sunday with additional cold air likely next week. The pattern will also bring another storm system near the state with this colder weather nearby which could result in some wintry mix or even icing conditions.

Other than some light snow overnight and early Wednesday morning, the Tulsa metro remained mostly rain with this current strong storm system.

The lack of heavier precipitation yesterday early afternoon across the metro kept us from dropping from the upper 30s into the mid-30s. As the main upper-level cold core approached, the narrow layer of these slightly warmer readings never dropped and kept precipitation mostly rain. Locations south and east of Tulsa did see the drop in temperature and consequently pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall. Reports of 4 to 6 inches were common along both sides of I-40 with higher amounts nearing 8 inches across far east-central sections. Higher elevations of the Boston Mountains in northwestern Arkansas reported between 8 to 10 inches of snow. Even locations north of Tulsa received some snow along the Ok-KS state line region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iW6MO_0kQjVgyt00

Our next system nears late Saturday evening into Sunday morning as shallow, arctic air attempt to move into the area. The pattern suggests another stronger arctic front will be possible early next week with a storm system also approaching from the southwest. This pattern can bring wintry weather impacts, usually in the form of wintry mix or even freezing rain. We’ll have more about these scenarios soon.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubN0l_0kQjVgyt00

Alan Crone

KOTV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa

The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsans pack local stores, prepare for upcoming winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans were busy grocery shopping Tuesday morning, ahead of the anticipated winter storm. “Bread, milk, eggs,” said Lucretia Jackson, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market. Many shoppers got their supplies ahead of time, before the roads become slick. “I didn’t want to get caught in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Winter weather impacting flights at Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — Winter weather is impacting flights coming in and out of Tulsa. Several flights are canceled at Tulsa International Airport due to weather causing hazardous conditions across the Midwest. All the flights canceled are Southwest Airlines flights, and all cancellations are weather-related. Canceled flights at Tulsa International...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs

Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County

Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather. The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Camera gives rare look at eagle nest in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A research center is giving web users a special peek at a bald eagle nest in Bartlesville. The Sutton Avian Research Center, near U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 123, has an active camera showing the nest of two adult bald eagles. The research center said...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy