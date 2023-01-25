ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Lithium batteries explode, spark fire at Glendale home

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Some victims said he took their money and claimed he was organizing a golf tournament to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project at a Scottsdale golf club.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity

Glendale fire says a lithium battery inside a bike exploded in the garage, leaving the family with limited time to act.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations

Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale Police officers confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested. The suspect’s identity or details about their arrest has not been made available by Scottsdale Police yet. The following is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 teen girls found dead in basin after running away from group home a month ago

2 teen girls found dead in basin after running away from group home a month ago
MESA, AZ

