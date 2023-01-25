Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
What's to come: Thunder by the Bay "Rocks the Runway" fashion show
SARASOTA- Thunder by the Bay is around the corner and a few members of the SNN team are excited to be walking in the fashion show leading up to the festival. Thunder by the Bay “Rocks the Runway” fashion show includes models showing off both Harley Davidson and Darci’s attire.
snntv.com
Disney's Aladdin Performing At Van Wezel
Disney's Aladdin is playing at the Van Wezel Performing Arts hall through Sunday Night. Audiences can catch local performer Victoria Byrd playing in the ensemble for the show. She says Sarasota is where she discovered her love for theater. "I went to Booker High School and they have a visual...
snntv.com
Manatee school board discusses classroom books vetting process
MANATEE COUNTY - Members of the Manatee County school board held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss how they are moving forward with the process of approving books in the classroom libraries to comply with a new Florida law. “Coming together and doing this in a systematic way with a...
snntv.com
Re-zoning for North River Marketplace passes planning committee
A large development project on North River Road in Venice moves forward. It plans to have a public, a shopping center, and over 300 residential homes. “I myself am very excited for this project. Driving Venice Avenue and River Road every day I think this property is underutilized and will be a fantastic addition to our community,” said Justin Taylor, Chair of the Sarasota County Planning Committee.
snntv.com
FEATURE: The Vette Net, an international Corvette brokerage
If you're interested in buying a Corvette, look no further. An international Corvette brokerage network called The Vette Net is based right here in Sarasota. Founder Catalin Mihai, who goes by Ken, is an encyclopedia of knowledge when it comes to Corvettes. “I fell in love with the brand, I...
snntv.com
UPDATE: Serious Lakewood Ranch crash involving woman and 2 kids
SNN is learning that Florida Highway Patrol believes the driver who caused the head on collision was driving under the influence. This heart breaking update about the Lakewood Ranch accident comes after FHP found evidence at the scene of the crash. Luz Prado Cardenas was driving with her two young...
snntv.com
Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY - An Indiana man is behind bars as the suspected car burglar in Manatee County. Manatee County Deputies say, 38-year-old Michael Martin was caught red handed by a security camera breaking into an unlocked vehicle. “When we get a good clear image like we did in this case,...
snntv.com
Dylan Clark named Parrish Community High football coach
PARRISH, FL (SNN-TV) - In news broke by the Herald-Tribune earlier today, Parrish Community High has named their new head football coach. The school named Dylan Clark as its second football coach in program history. Clark replaces Christopher Culton, who guided the first three years of the Bulls’ program.
snntv.com
Sarasota's B.J. Ivey scores 300th career coaching win
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tuesday night at Braden River High, the Sarasota Sailors boys basketball team defeated the Pirates, 55-43, for B.J. Ivey's 300th high school career coaching victory. The victory was the Sailors’ 18th in 22 games, a huge step for a program that had won only 25 games the...
snntv.com
Sarasota man dies in collision with dump truck
A 66-year-old Sarasota man died Wednesday morning after crashing into a dump truck. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. on 17th Street East. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Cadillac Sedan was approaching 17th Street Park on Gun Club Road in the right turn lane. Directly in front of...
snntv.com
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC treasurer
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sarasota Republican leader Joe Gruters loses in his bid to become the national Republican Party treasurer. That means his 15-year streak of holding leadership positions for the GOP is coming to an end. He lost to a Republican official from Kentucky despite an endorsement from former...
Comments / 0