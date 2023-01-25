ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to extend their winning streak to three games and pick up their first true road win of the season as they take on the No. 17 Baylor Bears in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Razorbacks own a 96-48 lead in the all-time series with their former Southwest Conference rival, but the Bears have won the last two meetings, including an 81-72 win over Arkansas in the 2021 Elite Eight.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt

If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
WACO, TX
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
rhsnationalist.com

Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri

November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
247Sports

247Sports

