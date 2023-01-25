Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 17 Baylor channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to extend their winning streak to three games and pick up their first true road win of the season as they take on the No. 17 Baylor Bears in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Razorbacks own a 96-48 lead in the all-time series with their former Southwest Conference rival, but the Bears have won the last two meetings, including an 81-72 win over Arkansas in the 2021 Elite Eight.
Arkansas has hands full with Baylor backcourt
If Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has plans of getting over the hump on the road and taking down No. 17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it is going to have to contain a three-headed backcourt monster for the Bears in Adam Flagler, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer.
How '40 Minutes of Hell' Became an Iconic Arkansas Basketball Brand
Nolan Richardson's moniker that struck fear in the hearts of opponents was well earned, necessary
bestofarkansassports.com
Latest Assistant’s Contract Shows Arkansas Will Shave Nearly 10% Off Salary Pool
Deron Wilson has agreed to a two-year deal to serve as a secondary coach on the Arkansas football staff. The Razorbacks’ newest hire will have an annual salary of $300,000, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtained by Best of Arkansas Sports via a Freedom of Information request.
Pittman's Performance in Alabama Alongside Saban, Smart Big for Razorbacks' Future
Pittman learned what not to do at these events from Bret Bielema
Pine Bluff’s talented 2024 WR Courtney Crutchfield reacts to Razorbacks offer
Pine Bluff star junior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield reacts to receiving an offer from his home-state Razorbacks in a weekend visit to the program.
Future Razorback Lawrence having banner hoops season
Arkansa women's basketball signee Jenna Lawrence looking for a fourth straight state championship game appearance
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
KHBS
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
5newsonline.com
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
KHBS
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
rhsnationalist.com
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
Washington County IT Director fired for ‘violating policy’
The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2