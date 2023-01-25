ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report has been released on the plane crash that killed four members of the congregation of Harvest Germantown. On Jan. 17, at about 10:39 a.m., a Piper PA-46-350P JetProp DLX airplane, N963MA, sustained damage when it was involved in an accident near Yoakum, Texas, according to the report.
YOAKUM, TX
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
MEMPHIS, TN

