The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Man dead following shooting on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting on Beale Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Beale on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. Police said officers found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One in critical...
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: Shelby County sheriff
Additional law enforcement officers in Tennessee — this time with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office — are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
One person dies after crash, car fire on Austin Peay, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning crash and car fire on Austin Peay Highway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Jackson Avenue near I-40 around 6 a.m. FOX13 crews at the scene...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
actionnews5.com
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report has been released on the plane crash that killed four members of the congregation of Harvest Germantown. On Jan. 17, at about 10:39 a.m., a Piper PA-46-350P JetProp DLX airplane, N963MA, sustained damage when it was involved in an accident near Yoakum, Texas, according to the report.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reviewing the video for the first time, attorney Blake Ballin released a statement on behalf of one of the former Memphis Police Department officers. With the focus on Desmond Mills’ actions in the video, the attorney says some questions are still at hand. Blake...
19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
actionnews5.com
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Where is Memphis’ police chief during Tyre Nichols investigation?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As there are calls in the community for justice for Tyre Nichols, there have also been questions as to where Memphis’ police chief has been since the firing of five officers last week. Aside from a statement citing their actions as “egregious,” we have not seen Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis publicly […]
Memphis Police search for suspects after man found shot to death in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot to death Tuesday in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the 5500 block of Apple Blossom near Flowering Peach Dr. about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
