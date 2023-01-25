Read full article on original website
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
These are the 11 cheapest electric cars you can buy in 2023
Going electric can cost an arm and a leg. These are the best electric cars for budget-conscious shoppers from brands like Kia, Chevy, and Volkswagen.
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's Earnings Report Reveals 2 Major Catalysts
Price cuts earlier this year are driving a wave of new demand for its EVs. A Cybertruck launch could provide a lift to the automaker's sales. CEO Elon Musk says the company could produce as many as 2 million vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Ford recalls 462,000 SUVs over rearview camera issue
The bug results in a blue image being displayed on the in-car console. Ford has issued a recall for 462,000 vehicles worldwide over the possibility that their rearview cameras could suffer from faulty video output. According to the Associated Press and Reuters, the recall covers some 2020 to 2023 model Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, as well as a bunch of 2020 to 2022 model Lincoln Corsairs. The affected vehicles come with 360-degree cameras that display live view footage on the in-car entertainment touchscreen console. The majority of the affected cars — over 382,000 — are in the US.
Tesla reiterates Cybertruck release with Hardware 4
The Tesla Cybertruck is indeed being released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call. During 2021’s AI Day event, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles’ systems, so there will most definitely be a Hardware 4 computer that will succeed Hardware 3. Tesla has not released details of Hardware 4, though estimates point to the computer having about three times the computing power of Hardware 3, thereby making features such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving even safer. Musk noted then that the new computer should be introduced “maybe in about a year or so.” This estimate proved inaccurate.
Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas
A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price
The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
Microsoft sees slowest sales growth in six years
Microsoft sales have slowed sharply as customers facing economic strains cut their spending on technology. The firm said sales rose just 2% in the three months to December, to $52.7bn (£42.7bn), the smallest quarterly increase in more than six years. The update came just days after the firm said...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 may cost more than its predecessor
It seems like Samsung’s planning on charging more for the upcoming Galaxy S23 than it did for the S22, at least in some parts of Europe. Reliable leaker Roland Quandt has been posting prospective prices for the phones at European retailers, and for some models it seems like there will be price jumps of 100 euros or more.
