Mega-publisher Dotdash Meredith cuts 7% of its workforce, citing weakened ad market
CNN — Dotdash Meredith, the publisher that houses well-known brands such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others, will lay off 7% of its staff, the company's chief executive said Thursday. It's the latest example in a brutal wave of layoffs that have consumed...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
'A war of attrition': Humans and extreme drought damaging Amazon rainforest much more than thought, study suggests
CNN — Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study. While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation -- where trees are completely cleared and land use changes -- this study looks at "degradation." This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.
CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, close some locations earlier, citing staffing shortage
CNN — An apparent shortage of pharmacists is forcing CVS and Walmart to reduce the hours of its pharmacies, as they close earlier in thousands of locations. Beginning in March, both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages and waning consumer demand as the height of the Covid-19 pandemic recedes. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
CNN — Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November. Wall Street heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were named in the creditor list, which includes businesses, charities, individuals and other entities in a 116-page document filed late Wednesday. FTX is now at the center of a massive fraud investigation.
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...
South Africa to send dozens of cheetahs to India under new deal
CNN — South Africa has signed an agreement with India to reintroduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country after eight of the big cats were sent from neighboring Namibia in 2022. The first batch of 12 cheetahs is to be flown over in February, according to a...
Some auto insurers are refusing to cover certain Hyundai and Kia models
CNN — Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to the companies. Several reports say the companies have stopped offering insurance on...
Bed Bath & Beyond says it can no longer pay its debts
CNN — The end could be near for struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, as it warned in a regulatory filing Thursday that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged more than 20% on the news, to about $2.56 a share.
McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid
CNN — Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald's. The chain has begun testing strawless lids in some US cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly. "These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the...
Mercedes leapfrogs past Tesla on automated highway driving
CNN — Mercedes-Benz will take a step towards offering a self driving car in the United States, or at least in some states, when it begins selling cars featuring its new Drive Pilot system later this year. Mercedes' Drive Pilot system is designed to work on highways in dense...
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists
CNN — LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world's biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%.
Gautam Adani's business loses $50 billion in market value after short seller report
CNN — The value of Gautam Adani's business empire has crashed by more than $50 billion this week since Hindenburg Research, a US firm that makes money from short selling, published a blistering report accusing it of fraud. India's Adani Group has denounced Hindenburg's allegations as "baseless" and "malicious,"...
Goldman Sachs CEO got 30% pay cut -- but still made $25 million
CNN — Goldman Sachs had a rough year in 2022. And CEO David Solomon was punished for that. Sort of. The investment banking giant said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that Solomon received $25 million in annual compensation last year. While that is still a very large amount of money, it's down nearly 30% from the $35 million that Solomon raked in during 2021.
BuzzFeed's CEO says AI could usher in a 'new model for digital media,' but warns against a 'dystopian' path
CNN — Over the holidays, while most media executives were perhaps looking to get a reprieve from work, Jonah Peretti was online, fully immersed in experimenting with artificial intelligence. The BuzzFeed co-founder and chief executive, who has always raced to test out the latest technologies, was familiar with AI...
US-born Spanish woman is now the world's oldest person, at age 115
CNN — She has survived the horrors of two world wars, a civil war and two global pandemics. Now US-born Maria Branyas Morera has been named the world's oldest person by Guinness World Records (GWR), following the death of French nun Sister André earlier this month aged 118.
Do you have money tied up in FTX? Share your story
CNN — Before its collapse at the end of 2022, FTX was one of the biggest names in crypto. It boasted endorsements from celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and its name was emblazoned on the Miami Heat's home arena. Sam Bankman-Fried, its eccentric founder, graced the cover of magazines that hailed him as the Warren Buffett of crypto.
Viewer warning: Video shows attacker lunge at Paul Pelosi with hammer, breaking glass at home
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting...
'A ginormous can of worms': How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access
CNN — A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway's Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab -- a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan -- in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
