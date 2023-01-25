Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
Montgomery County Schools release safety survey for families, reinforce protocols following Newport News school shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – School districts in our area are re-evaluating their response to safety and security concerns. This comes after police say a six-year-old shot his elementary school teacher in Newport News. One school district in our area reflecting on the tragedy, Montgomery County Public Schools. Superintendent Dr....
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
How Newport News school policy says administrators should handle potential threats, weapons on campus
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In Wednesday's press conference, Richneck Elementary teacher Abby Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, said Zwerner and other teachers told school administrators multiple times a 6-year-old boy likely had a gun on the day he shot the first-grade teacher. Toscano said a teacher searched the child's book...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
Superintendent, Assistant Principal Depart After Student Shoots Teacher In VA: Reports
Some school officials in Virginia are reportedly leaving their posts in the wake of an elementary school student shooting his teacher in front of classmates in Newport News earlier this month.Newport News Schools Superintendent George Parker III is reportedly out effective as of Feb. 1, according t…
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
'Family Day' held at Richneck Elementary ahead of school's reopening
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an emotional return, Richneck Elementary School families told 13News Now that there are a lot of mixed emotions as they set foot on campus for the first time since a student shot and injured a teacher. "Family Day" came nearly two weeks after the...
Bethel High School student arrested for making threats: Police
The student has been charged and arrested after the Hampton Police Department was told that he allegedly had a bullet on school grounds, according to police.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Thursday evening. According to the Newport News Police Department, officers went to Riverlands Drive after a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot...
Man killed in Hampton shooting; Police responding to Fallon Court
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Fallon Court. A man was found dead at the scene, according to police.
