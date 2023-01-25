ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Saturday, January 28

They still have a big cushion in the eastern conference, but the Boston Celtics are hitting a bit of a rough patch. After beating the Warriors on January 19, they’ve lost three in a row to Toronto, Orlando, and Miami. Boston is still in a great spot at 35-15, but they could use a win tonight over their cross-country rival. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town and Boston is a place where Lebron has sent fans home disappointed plenty of times in his career.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy