They still have a big cushion in the eastern conference, but the Boston Celtics are hitting a bit of a rough patch. After beating the Warriors on January 19, they’ve lost three in a row to Toronto, Orlando, and Miami. Boston is still in a great spot at 35-15, but they could use a win tonight over their cross-country rival. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town and Boston is a place where Lebron has sent fans home disappointed plenty of times in his career.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO