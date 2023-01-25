Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Related
West Chicago Residents Await Decision on 2nd Waste Transfer Station in the City
Lakeshore Recycling Systems employee Travis Ralph speaks during the last hearing about a potential second waste transfer station being built in West Chicago, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The West Chicago City Council held a series of public meetings to discuss Lakeshore Recycling Systems’ (LRS) application to open a second...
wjol.com
Request For Proposal Sought By Landmarks Illinois For Old Will County Courthouse
There is still talk about saving the old Will County Courthouse. Despite the Will County Board voting to demolish it. Quinn Adamowski is the Regional Advocacy Manager for Landmarks Illinois and says it will cost double what the board is saying to demolish the courthouse. The board is suggesting that the cost would be $2.5 million but Adamowksi believes the cost is more than double that. In his role at Landmarks Illinois, he advocates to reuse historic resources and to work with the community.
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville City Council approves new contract with police sergeants
The Yorkville City Council on Tuesday approved a new contract with the Yorkville Police Department sergeants. Chief of Police Jim Jensen says the contract is for four years and includes annual raises. Your browser does not support the audio element. The new contract goes into effect later this year according...
WSPY NEWS
Bald Eagles soar in Fox River Valley
Perched on the high,bare tree branches of winter among shores and riverbanks, their large bodies give them away. Of all birds, Native Americans recognize them as the Great Spirit, symbolizing highest, bravest, strongest and holiest. Freedom to our own lives today. This winter, bald eagles are easily being observed along...
starvedrock.media
Drainage Pipe Spill Brings Hazmat Team To Ottawa
A hazmat team was called to downtown Ottawa Wednesday afternoon for a heavy odor. Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner believes a drainage pipe spilled a small amount of substance into the Fox River. He thinks it could be diesel gas mixed with something else. Bressner thinks the source is from somewhere in downtown Ottawa.
WSPY NEWS
Unemployment up in December 2022 in Kendall County compared to 2021
The unemployment rate in Kendall County was up in December of 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The 2022 rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3 percent in 2021. The change is much smaller for the region, consisting of Cook,...
wjol.com
Glasgow Joins Reed-Custer District 255 in Donating $10,000 to Braidwood for Flock Safety Cameras in Countywide Safety Initiative
(from left): Superintendent Mitchell, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Police Chief Lyons at Flock camera check presentation. Courtesy, Will County State's Attorney. Total Contributions to Glasgow’s Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $100,000. State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Reed-Custer School District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell each presented $5,000 contributions to Braidwood...
WSPY NEWS
Area lawmakers want IDPH to keep St. Margaret's Hospital open
Area lawmakers are again weighing in on the closing of St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru. The hospital is set to shut its doors Saturday. Ottawa Democratic State Rep. Lance Yednock and Morris Republican State Sen. Sue Rezin are asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to see if it can order the hospital to stay open.
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
WSPY NEWS
Snow expected Saturday in WSPY listening area
Snow is expected Saturday in the WSPY listening area. A winter weather advisory starts at nine for DeKalb, Kane, and DuPage counties and expires at three Sunday morning. The snow is expected to start during the day and pick up during the afternoon and evening. Three to six inches of...
rejournals.com
Only the beginning: Redevelopment continues to trend, with Bridge Industrial to buy Baxter HQ near Chicago
In new news for Chicago Industrial, a Chicago-based developer has announced a contract to buy medical products company Baxter International’s 101-acre headquarters, as demand for space continues to skyrocket. According to Crain’s, Bridge Industrial plans to buy the campus in Deerfield, Illinois, which Baxter put on the market for...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
In Reversal by Skokie Officials, Approval of Carvana Vending Machine Tower is Repealed
The Skokie Village Board of Trustees has repealed its approval of Carvana’s 140-foot glass car vending machine. In a letter sent to Carvana executives on Jan. 25, trustees stated that the approval, granted in February 2022, had expired. “Since a period longer than 6 months has lapsed with none...
freepressnewspapers.com
Route 113 crossing to close for repairs
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Route 113 (Division Street) will be closed for approximately two days next week in order to complete repairs to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing in Coal City. Work will begin Tuesday, Jan. 31. A detour will direct eastbound motorists around the work...
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WSPY NEWS
Michele Bergeron to serve as executive director of Oswegoland Senior and Community Center
Michele Bergeron, of Oswego, has been named executive director of the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC). Bergeron was most recently with Fox Valley United Way as Senior Director of Development and Engagement and was also previously with the Village of Oswego as Community Relations Manager. A news release from...
itasca.com
Traffic Alert for Saturday, January 28th
A funeral procession has been scheduled for Saturday, January 28th to escort firefighter Frank Nunez past the Itasca Fire Station before he is taken to his final resting place. The procession will start near St. Peter's Church and travel down West on Bryn Mawr, South on Walnut, then West on...
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
wjol.com
More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA
It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
Comments / 0