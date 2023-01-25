Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley-Big Rock School District Supt. submits resignation
According to district documents, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 effective June 30th. McGuire’s resignation appears on the agenda under the personnel report to be voted on by the Hinckley Big Rock school board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday night in the high school library.
WSPY NEWS
Unemployment up in December 2022 in Kendall County compared to 2021
The unemployment rate in Kendall County was up in December of 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The 2022 rate was 3.6 percent, up from 3 percent in 2021. The change is much smaller for the region, consisting of Cook,...
WSPY NEWS
Michele Bergeron to serve as executive director of Oswegoland Senior and Community Center
Michele Bergeron, of Oswego, has been named executive director of the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC). Bergeron was most recently with Fox Valley United Way as Senior Director of Development and Engagement and was also previously with the Village of Oswego as Community Relations Manager. A news release from...
wjol.com
Glasgow Joins Reed-Custer District 255 in Donating $10,000 to Braidwood for Flock Safety Cameras in Countywide Safety Initiative
(from left): Superintendent Mitchell, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Police Chief Lyons at Flock camera check presentation. Courtesy, Will County State's Attorney. Total Contributions to Glasgow’s Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $100,000. State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Reed-Custer School District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell each presented $5,000 contributions to Braidwood...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
LTHS board rejects bids for Willow Springs land
Facing a hostile crowd of a couple hundred people, the Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education voted 6-0 on Jan. 23 to reject the two bids it received for an approximately 70-acre wooded parcel of undeveloped land it has owned just southwest of the corner of 79th Street and Willow Springs Road in Willow Springs for more than 60 years.
WSPY NEWS
Alderman Ben Eaton not seeking reelection to Plano City Council
Plano Ward 3 Aldermen Ben Eaton is not seeking reelection to the Plano City Council in April. He's been on the city council for about eight years, but says it's time to step down. Your browser does not support the audio element. Eaton says he's proud of several things that...
WSPY NEWS
Jennifer Pfau, 50
Jennifer Pfau, 50, of Serena, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her home. She was born on October 15, 1972 in Sandwich, Illinois the daughter of James R. and Susan (Wiley) Pfau. She was a graduate of Serena Grade School, Marquette High School, and then went on to receive her Associates degree from Illinois Valley Community College. She worked for Horizon House in Peru and North Central Behavioral Health in Ottawa, and most recently was working as a caregiver to her mother. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing on her family vacations and especially spending time with her family.
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park cops honored and defended
The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
indiana105.com
Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible
Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day
Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
WSPY NEWS
Got a question, need an answer anytime, call 211
While they won’t help you find your lost car keys, the new 211 call center for Kendall County residents is up and running 24/7. Amy Peterson is the executive director for Kendall County 211. She explains the free service. Peterson provided examples of some possible reasons for residents using...
WSPY NEWS
Snow expected Saturday in WSPY listening area
Snow is expected Saturday in the WSPY listening area. A winter weather advisory starts at nine for DeKalb, Kane, and DuPage counties and expires at three Sunday morning. The snow is expected to start during the day and pick up during the afternoon and evening. Three to six inches of...
Hazel Crest leaders address safety concerns after shots fired at cheerleaders near grade school
Hazel Crest officials address security concerns after incidents near school
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 0