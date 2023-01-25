ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY campuses receive $1.4M for nurse training

Campuses in the State University of New York system have been awarded more than $1.4 million to help expand health care degree programs for students who are working toward a nursing career. SUNY officials on Wednesday the second investment in less than a year for the Nursing Emergency Training Fund,...
wxhc.com

NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon

The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

These Upstate New York Teens Rode To School On Snowmobiles

Remember when we were kids, complaining about waiting for the school bus outside during a cold, snowy winter morning? Our parents would reply with stories of how they used to walk to school and back for miles in all kinds of weather, uphill both ways. Yea, I believed that for a few seconds. That is until I realized they said 'uphill both ways.'
NEW YORK STATE
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Electrical equipment distributor is leasing former Miller can plant

VOLNEY — Over the years, Austin Wheelock brought many prospective buyers through the aging building that had housed the can-making plant for the former Miller Brewery. But to illustrate just how dilapidated it was, Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County, recounted at a meeting recently how he once toured the building with a solar panel manufacturer who was interested in turning it into a giant clean room.
VOLNEY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
WIBX 950

How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund

It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
104.5 The Team

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

How To Get Free COVID-19 Tests In New York

Once again you can get up to 4 free COVID-19 tests here in New York. The United States Postal Service is again sending out up to 4 free Covid-19 tests to residents all across the country. The program was stopped last March as funding ran out, but with an uptick...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy