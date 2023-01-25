Mattamy Homes is excited to open its newest community, Timberdale at Chapel Crossings, in the Chapel Crossings master-planned community in Wesley Chapel. Timberdale at Chapel Crossings brings Mattamy Homes’ award-winning paired villas to Wesley Chapel with open and airy layouts that truly live like single-family homes. Three paired villa home designs, the Largo, Oceana and Regatta, will offer 2 to 3 bedrooms plus a flex room or study, and range from 1,431 square feet to 1,765 square feet, and include lawn maintenance for easy, low-maintenance living. Timberdale will feature 3 exterior styles for the paired villas – Coastal, Craftsman and Modern. The Modern design is a new and unique exterior that Mattamy is thrilled to bring to Chapel Crossings. Sales for Timberdale at Chapel Crossings will begin in late February, and two decorated model homes are slated to open in early March.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO