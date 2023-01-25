Read full article on original website
Discover the Oldest Tree in Florida
Florida is the sunshine state known for its tropical warmth. It’s warm and humid climate allows unusual heat-loving trees such as coconut palms and mangrove species to flourish there, but did you know Florida is also home to some spectacular ancient trees too? Let’s discover what Floridian tree has lived through an epic timescale. Discover the oldest tree in Florida – and beyond.
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
Fleshy, parasitic plant identified by scientists smells like poop — for a good reason
Scientists have identified a new species of an African plant known for its putrid smell. The Hydnora plant genus got an up-close examination of what differs among its plants in a review by U.K. and U.S scientists published in bioRxiv that has not yet been peer reviewed. The plant genus was first identified in 1775 and has included eight species.
Moving Species Emerges As Last Resort As Climate Warms
Editor’s note: This story was written by AP journalists Christina Larson and Matthew Brown. In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered...
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
Frogs and toads have special traits | ECOVIEWS
Q. Last year, you provided facts about salamanders. What can you tell us about frogs and toads? How are they different from other animals? What makes them special? A. Salamanders, although abundant in the Southeast, are amphibians with which few people have firsthand knowledge. But almost everyone is familiar with frogs and toads. The 54 families and 7,566 species of frogs and toads have many overlapping biological characteristics. Herpetologists lump the two together as a single group...
Engineering ecosystems: How these animals restore balance of life
Whether you're looking at tropical forests in Brazil, grasslands in California, or coral reefs in Australia, it is hard to find places where humanity hasn’t left a mark. The scale of the alteration, invasion, or destruction of natural ecosystems can be mind-bogglingly huge. Thankfully, researchers, governments, and everyday people...
Eucalyptus: The Good and the Bad
There are hundreds of species of eucalyptus trees and shrubs, all of which are part of the larger myrtle family. The family includes allspice, guava, and clove. Like many other members of the family, eucalypts are known for their aroma and essential oils. Eucalyptus plants vary greatly in size, with...
The Loss of Functionally Extinct Animals Will Be a Great Loss to Our Ecosystem
Functionally extinct animals have unique ecological roles and can affect the balance of entire ecosystems. Their loss is important for a number of reasons. For example, the loss of pollinators such as bees and butterflies can significantly impact the plants that rely on them for reproduction. Cultural, Spiritual, Medicinal Values.
Discover 12 Blue Birds in Alabama
Alabama is a state in the southeast with a diverse ecosystem. You can find everything from forests to coastlines to swamps and marshes. These environments provide excellent homes for birds of many species. Discover 12 blue birds in Alabama and learn about their habitats, foraging behavior, and how to attract them to your feeder.
Types Of Indoor Succulents
Succulents are excellent indoor plants. As long as they have a light, bright spot and you don’t overwater them, succulents are a low maintenance plants that purify the air and green up a living space. But where to start? There are hundreds of succulents, 650 in fact, so which are the best types of indoor succulents? Let’s take a look at some of the most popular succulents you can grow indoors.
Parasites, Slowly Disappearing, Are Important to the Ecosystem for Many Reasons
Parasites, believe it or not, play an important role in maintaining the balance and diversity of ecosystems. There is a mounting loss of parasites globally, though it is difficult to determine an exact rate of decline, as the data on parasite populations is limited and often not well-documented. It is clear, however, that some parasite populations are declining due to human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution and over-exploitation of host species.
Discover the Most Expensive Bonsai Trees in the World!
There are a number of factors that contribute to the most expensive Bonsai trees found around the world. While just about anyone can craft a basic ficus or juniper Bonsai tree from plants purchased at a local hardware store, Bonsai tree value is greatly subjective. What exactly makes a Bonsai tree expensive, and just how much money have certain specimens earned through past sales and exhibitions?
