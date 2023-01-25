Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident
Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention. Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The incident drew attention online, and a day later video of the incident emerged.
thegolfnewsnet.com
When’s the last time a PGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?
Jon Rahm has won his last two PGA Tour starts, taking the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express to pick up two of the first three tournaments staged in 2023. Now, he's in contention to win once again at Torrey Pines, as he's within two shots of the lead heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Winning three-consecutive PGA Tour starts is not something that happens frequently. In fact, it's been almost six years since it last happened.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm is on a rampage in Farmers with Sam Ryder directly in his sights
SAN DIEGO — Oh, to be in Jon Rahm’s head right now. To understand what it’s like to address a golf ball and know that you’re pretty darned sure that you’ll hit it pretty darned close to where you want to. That your self-belief is so strong that nothing seems inescapable, whether it’s the nasty rough on the Torrey Pines South Course or an eight-stroke deficit heading into the final two days.
Nick Faldo says LIV Golf players shouldn't play Ryder Cup: 'You've got to move on'
The debate over whether LIV Golf players should be eligible to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup continues to rage, and now one of the European side’s most prolific participants has added his two cents. Rory McIlroy, a Ryder Cup veteran and leader for the European side, has been...
Who's the GOAT? Settling the Debate Between Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
Everyone loves a good GOAT debate. Alex Miceli has taken a closer look at the numbers and writes that the answer is obvious.
Want to look like a winner? Check out the TravisMathew gear Jon Rahm has been rocking during his two-win heater
After winning back-to-back events and four of his last six starts, it’s safe to say that Jon Rahm is on a heater. Thanks to TravisMathew, Jon Rahm is also in a Heater. The Heater polo has become Rahm’s go-to look, and after lifting trophies in consecutive weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express, we’re getting used to seeing Rahm celebrate in his Heather Scooter polo.
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
How Many Tours Does The PGA Tour Run?
The PGA Tour runs a number of different professional golf tours, from feeder circuits to its over-50s PGA Tour Champions
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is Sam Ryder? Bio for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open contender
Sam Ryder is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour's second event in the West Coast Swing. While Jon Rahm is looking for a third win in a row, Ryder could secure his first PGA Tour win. Ryder is 33 years old,...
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Here’s how golf clubs get their names from golf club companies
Stealth. Paradym. AeroJet. Every new golf club released has a name, and they're almost always designed to communicate something to the golfer that might want to buy them. Perhaps it's to equate the club's name with power, or looks, or just being cool. Maybe the name is simply designed to...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open marks the fourth 2023 event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Torrey Pines near San Diego, Calif. The Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tournament format, pro cut rules
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am format is a professional golf tournament for the 156 players in the field. The 156 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days. Each golfer will play one round on the two courses hosting: the North and South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. There will be 78 golfers on each course each day.
Golf Digest
The secret to Jon Rahm's golf swing 'superpower', explained
Every time Jon Rahm hits the golf ball, a natural question pops to mind: How does he hit the golf ball far… with such a short backswing?. The answer is because Rahm’s swing is a move that has been specifically and expertly tailored to his unique body. It may look different, but it's the perfect swing for him. Watch the video below to learn why.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 4
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals competing in a two-course tournament. For the first two days, each tee time was a foursome, with the field...
Golf's Next Wave of Club Pros Are Ready to Get to Work
Professional golf management degrees may be declining, but don't tell that to the young men and women at the PGA Show in Orlando, where optimism for a future in the golf industry remained high.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tracing champions’ footsteps in greater San Diego
The third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. as seen on Thursday, November 16, 2006. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert) The image of Tiger Woods releasing a jubilant scream toward the sky -- his back arched and two fists pumping -- just after his 12-foot birdie putt curled into the cup on the 72nd hole of the the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course is iconic. It’s a scene that will forever be etched into the minds of golf fans who watched that epic. It’s a moment that has decisively linked San Diego with championship golf ever since; and each year around this time that link grows temporarily stronger as the PGA Tour makes its annual visit to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open live streaming schedule...
