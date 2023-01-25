The third hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. as seen on Thursday, November 16, 2006. (Copyright USGA/John Mummert) The image of Tiger Woods releasing a jubilant scream toward the sky -- his back arched and two fists pumping -- just after his 12-foot birdie putt curled into the cup on the 72nd hole of the the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course is iconic. It’s a scene that will forever be etched into the minds of golf fans who watched that epic. It’s a moment that has decisively linked San Diego with championship golf ever since; and each year around this time that link grows temporarily stronger as the PGA Tour makes its annual visit to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO