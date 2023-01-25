Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
The best free agent pick up for the Miami Dolphins in 2022
Chris Grier knew he needed to make some drastic changes heading into the 2022 season and he did exactly that. The Miami Dolphins had some of their free agent signings in a long time so there is a lot to unpack from it. The Dolphins were able to re-sign some...
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow has intriguing take ahead of AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won all three of his matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
Georgia now has another threat to potentially steal Todd Monken
Another NFL team has entered the fray to potentially steal Todd Monken away from Georgia. Georgia has an elite offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, so it comes as no surprise he is getting looks from a few NFL teams this offseason. Although Georgia can afford to give him a hefty...
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach
As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
The Brady Hunch: Would Tom Brady fit with Raiders, Dolphins or 49ers? | THE HERD
In today's Best For Last, Colin Cowherd plays the 'Brady Hunch' (ala 'The Brady Bunch') game, where he decides which teams would be a good fit for Tom Brady. Watch as Colin decides whether TB12 would be a good fit in Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville or retired at home.
Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan had a funny way of saying goodbye to a key member of the team’s coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons named Ryan Nielsen, previously the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Saints, to be their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Jordan had nothing but praise for Nielsen,... The post Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
F1's Pierre Gasly goes behind the scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Formula One driver Pierre Gasly was given a warm welcome by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill at the team's training complex Thursday. Hill took time out of his day to accommodate Frenchman.
Chiefs LB Willie Gay gives Bengals bulletin-board material
Willie Gay is not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals an inch in terms of praise, but he may have given them some motivation. The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker met with the media on Thursday in the locker room and was asked about facing Cincinnati’s offense. He was asked specifically what about the Bengals’ offense... The post Chiefs LB Willie Gay gives Bengals bulletin-board material appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami Heat has two weeks to make a trade before the deadline. What to know
The Miami Heat has two weeks to make a deal before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are some things to know ...
Podcast: Heat trending in positive direction ahead of trade deadline. And more Bam praise
In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson discussed the best stretch of the Miami Heat’s season and Bam Adebayo’s All-Star level play.
