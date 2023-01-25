ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview

A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

The best free agent pick up for the Miami Dolphins in 2022

Chris Grier knew he needed to make some drastic changes heading into the 2022 season and he did exactly that. The Miami Dolphins had some of their free agent signings in a long time so there is a lot to unpack from it. The Dolphins were able to re-sign some...
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach

The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash

Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach

As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan had a funny way of saying goodbye to a key member of the team’s coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons named Ryan Nielsen, previously the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Saints, to be their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Jordan had nothing but praise for Nielsen,... The post Cam Jordan has funny message for departing Saints assistant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs LB Willie Gay gives Bengals bulletin-board material

Willie Gay is not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals an inch in terms of praise, but he may have given them some motivation. The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker met with the media on Thursday in the locker room and was asked about facing Cincinnati’s offense. He was asked specifically what about the Bengals’ offense... The post Chiefs LB Willie Gay gives Bengals bulletin-board material appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy