news8000.com
ALERT DAY Saturday - Snow for Some
WHAT I'M TRACKING: A 3rd round of snow from yet another system that will impact our area on Saturday. Expect snow to develop Saturday morning, then taper off Saturday night. The best snow chances will be in southern portions of the viewing area, but light snow could creep north to the I-90 corridor... with very slim chances for snow farther north around Eau Claire.
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Today - Snow for Some
WHAT I'M TRACKING: A 3rd round of snow from yet another system that will impact parts of our area today. Expect snow to develop this morning, then taper off tonight. The best snow chances will be in southern portions of the viewing area, but light snow showers or flurries could creep north to the I-90 corridor... with very slim or no chances for snow farther north around Eau Claire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow drops on Wisconsin officer: captured on camera
VIROQUA, Wis. - The Viroqua Police Department in southwest Wisconsin shared video of a funny moment involving one of its officers. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Officer Carter Jamieson stepped out a doorway during a winter storm. When he turns back to make sure the door to the building is completely shut, the action triggers snow to fall from an awning.
news8000.com
Southside Neighborhood Center opening daytime warming center
LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- Wisconsin winters bring freezing temperatures and sub-zero winds; for La Crosse's homeless community, this weather can be the difference between life and death. In an interview with the station, Mayor Mitch Reynolds says, "Staying outside [in these temperatures] is in fact a true danger to someone's health."
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home here in Illinois. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow...
news8000.com
No one injured in La Crosse apartment fire at the Schuh Homes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- No one was home during a fire at the Schuh Homes on La Crosse's lower Northside. The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say there was smoke coming from the front door and nearby windows when they got to the apartment complex. Although...
news8000.com
Annual WAFER Food Pantry Food Fair to open on Saturday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - WAFER Food Pantry's Food Fair will be happening on Jan. 27 at WAFER's La Crosse location and Anytime Fitness in West Salem. You can drive thru the La Crosse event anytime between 10 a.m. and noon without having to pre-register. The Food Fair is open to...
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America
Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
news8000.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace asking for donations for Feb. 25 Tomah build day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- A nonprofit is looking to expand in the coulee region. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids in need, and the group planning an upcoming "build day" next month in Tomah. Organizers need about 100 volunteers to build 25-40 beds on the build day scheduled...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County sees an uptick in overdose deaths
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Within the first two weeks of 2023, La Crosse County has seen five potential drug overdose deaths. “The reason we call them potential is because we have to have an autopsy and toxicology performed,” La Crosse County Corner Beth Lubinski said. “That takes several months to get confirmation, but what we’re seeing is drug paraphernalia on scene and we believe that there’s more than likely fentanyl in that in those substances.”
news8000.com
Volunteers collect data on unsheltered population in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) -- Local non-profit organizations are uniting to collect crucial data on the unhoused population in La Crosse County. Volunteers met at 4 a.m. to do the Point-in-Time Count. Multiple teams of volunteers walked through downtown La Crosse to get a head count of each unsheltered person...
news8000.com
Bangor boys soar past Brookwood, 79-46
The Bangor boys basketball team soared past Brookwood on Friday night, 79-46. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Cotter girls take down Rushford-Peterson, 66-54
The Winona Cotter girls basketball team took down Rushford-Peterson on Friday night, 66-54. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
