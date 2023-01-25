North Korea Orders 5-Day Lockdown in Pyongyang Over ‘Rising’ Illness
North Korea has ordered a five-day lockdown in Pyongyang starting Wednesday in an effort to combat “rising” cases of a respiratory illness, according to reports. Seoul-based outlet NK News says North Korean authorities sent out the order requiring residents in the capital to stay in their homes until Sunday the day after reports emerged of people in the city stocking up on essential items amid fears of an incoming lockdown. The notice announcing the lockdown said the common cold was among the illnesses circulating in the country, but it said nothing about COVID . Officially, Kim Jong Un’s regime said it completely eradicated COVID in August—a claim that has been questioned by international health officials.
