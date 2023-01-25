I finally played Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana on PS5. Was it worth the wait? | Technobubble Gaming

As a longtime fan of Japanese role-playing games, I make it a point to play as many of them as I can.

For nearly seven years, however, there has been one glaring absence in the list of JRPGs I have played. That would be Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

Personally, I’ve always liked the Ys series. I still remember thumbing through gaming magazines (remember those?) as a kid starting in the late 1980s and seeing ads for those early Ys games through the years.

So when Ys VIII was first released for the Playstation Vita in Japan in 2016, I actually thought about importing it.

Then I found out that it would be released in the United States alongside the PS4 version a little over a year later so I figured I might as well get it on the home console for a better experience.

But then it was announced for the Nintendo Switch for a summer 2018 release. I was like, “Oh, if I get that, I can play it on my TV and on the go,” so I decided to wait for the Switch version.

However, something else happened in 2018. That would be the release of Monster Hunter World, which would end up dominating the rest of the year as well as my personal Youtube channel , which exploded back then because of the game. Needless to say, my plans to get Ys VIII ended up on the backburner.

A couple years later, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox came out in the midst of the pandemic and I ended up playing that first instead . Still, Ys VIII was still on my mind and I resolved to get it once I caught up with my backlog. That opportunity would eventually arrive with the announcement of Ys VIII for the PS5.

Since its release late last year, I found myself curling up by the fireplace with a blanket during my free time and making up for lost time with what seemed like an old friend. Every time I did, the same thought would pop up in my head.

“Why did I take so long to play Ys VIII?”

For me, Ys VIII proved to be like video game comfort food. It basically looks and plays like an old JRPG — and I say that in a good way.

Going through the early part of the game, which is spent on the ship Lombardia, the setting and character designs reminded a bit of Skies of Arcadia, another criminally underrated game that truly deserves a remake or at least a remaster. As giant tentacles slammed on the deck following an attack by the Kraken, I started thinking about the fight against the Squid King boss on the ghost ship when I played Grandia.

By the time I landed on the Isle of Seiren and started exploring it, classic JRPG after classic JRPG started to flood my head as little things here and there would remind me of the old games that I loved to play through the years.

At a time when modern JRPGs such as Final Fantasy Remake have supplanted older-style games in the genre, Ys VIII is essentially a love letter to old-school JRPG fans and I love the game for it.

What’s old feels new once more in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Ys VIII chronicles the exploits of Adol Christin, an adventurer who travels with his faithful buddy, Dogi. He’s definitely a good boy.

This time Dogi and Adol get involved in the unfortunate fate of the Lombardia, which sinks in the ocean while passing by the cursed island of Seiren. What follows is a more satisfying JRPG rendition of the TV show “Lost,” where Adol and other shipwrecked passengers try to survive while also finding a way off the island.

The interactions as well as the relationships between the game’s different characters is one of the highlights of Ys VIII for me. This is especially true given how Ys VIII’s main story employs the narrative equivalent of a slow burn, so the game’s characters end up holding your attention especially early in the game.

It helps that the game’s characters are an interesting lot.

While Adol serves more like your typical blank canvas protagonist like Link, the rest of the cast are a pretty diverse group who range from commoners and nobles as well as blue-collar folk, professionals and artisans.

You also have your mix of personalities such as the prim and proper yet spunky noble Laxia and the not so hygienic yet cheerful fisherman Sahad, who become your first party members. In addition to your fellow party members, you also find a gaggle of support characters as you go through the game. These include the responsible Captain Barbaros, the shy seamstress Alison, the confident blacksmith Kathleen and the rude noble Sir Carlan, who initially appears to live just to consume oxygen and make everyone else miserable.

Although most NPCs just serve as window dressing in many RPGs, the best part about Ys VIII’s cast of castaways is that they typically serve a purpose, whether it be crafting clothes, gear or medicine, for example. This made me excited to find even more of the missing passengers and see how they would contribute to the growing castaway settlement.

I also thought the story was quite solid, although its less-is-more, mysterious approach might not be to everyone’s tastes, especially folks who want a chunkier narrative.

Visually, the game uses an old-school style aesthetic that reminded me of the golden age of 3D JRPGs on older consoles such as the Dreamcast and early Playstation era. The difference is that the character models and environments look sharp and crisp thanks to the graphical muscle of the PS5.

Based on my experience with Ys IX on the Switch, the graphics on Ys VIII on the PS5 are a noticeable improvement, boasting sharper detail without pronounced jaggies. One of the best things about the PS5 is its smoother frame rate, which can go up to 120 frames per second when playing on a 1080p display. Otherwise, it will be 60 FPS on a 4K display.

The smoother frame rate is especially helpful during raids that involve multiple attacking monsters. I’ve heard that the PS4 can struggle with frame rate hiccups during these sections but I didn’t have such issues on the PS5. Speaking of gameplay…

Gameplay in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is old-school cool

While Ys VIII has the vibe of an old-school JRPG, the game eschews the turn-based combat seen in many older titles and goes all-in on action.

Fortunately, the action-based combat is done quite well. So much so that it has one of the best action combat systems I’ve seen in a JRPG.

In addition to regular attack combos, you can also mix in special attacks with extra oomph as long as you have the meter to perform them. Fill up your Extra gauge and you can also pull off more powerful Extra skills that hit even harder.

Each character also has an attack type that makes him or her more effective against certain enemies. Adol and Dana, for example, are Slash-type attackers who are especially good against softer enemies. Laxia and Hummel, meanwhile, are Pierce-type characters who do especially well against flying foes. Sahad and Ricotta, on the other hand, are Strike-type characters who are very effective against armored enemies.

Speaking of Adol and Dana, one of the interesting things about Ys VIII is that it uses dual protagonists with a shared consciousness. Adol serves as the main character when exploring the Isle of Seiren while Dana takes center stage inside Adol’s dreams. It’s certainly a unique arrangement that makes things more interesting.

In addition to regular battles during exploration, Ys VIII also serves up the aforementioned raid battles where you have to protect a section of your base from swarms of intruders. During these sections, you can get buffs from the support characters, who also are tasked with defending a separate section of the base.

After each raid, your contributions are added up as well as the contributions of the other characters. One of my favorite parts was seeing the parrot Little Paro consistently outperform the useless Sir Carlan in raids, which I found to be totally hilarious and also 100% accurate character-wise.

In addition to exploration and fighting, a big part of the gameplay involves base building and crafting. The materials you gather can be used to craft and improve gear, for example. You will also get subquests or requests from other characters, which can be used to improve the base.

All in all, Ys VIII serves up a satisfying gameplay loop that makes playing the game quite fun.

There’s so much to do but it also doesn’t feel like busy work like in some other games, which makes progress in the game enjoyable instead of feeling like a chore.

As a result, it made me want to come back for more every time I fired up the game on my PS5. In fact, I regret not playing it earlier.

Final thoughts on Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Nearly seven years after first releasing on Vita, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana holds up incredibly well even today. Despite its old-school aesthetics, the game looks nice and runs especially well on the PS5, thanks to its high and consistent frame rate. Granted, the old-school gameplay might not float the boat of folks who want something more modern. For fans of classic JRPGs, however, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana’s interesting characters combined with its fun action combat and base-building and crafting mechanics make it one of the best games I’ve ever played in the genre.

Rating: 9 out of 10

9 out of 10 Cost: $39.99; PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Switch, PC

$39.99; PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Switch, PC More details: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana official site

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: I finally played Ys VIII Lacrimosa of Dana on PS5. Was it worth the wait? | Technobubble Gaming