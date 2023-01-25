ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
NEVADA STATE
Gizmodo

We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium

Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
AOL Corp

Nuclear Power? Have No Fear—Our Clean Energy Future Is Radioactive.

We’d all like to live in the world of fairytales and gumdrops where all our power comes from the wind and the sun. But when you talk to people who know what they’re talking about, one thing becomes clear: Wind and solar will be a big part of our energy future, but they won’t be everything. Those are renewable power sources, which fit under the larger umbrella of low-carbon energy, but the sun doesn’t shine all the time and the wind doesn’t always blow. A bunch of companies are working on new battery technologies to store energy from wind and solar for the downtimes, but we need other slices in our energy pie to crank out power 24/7. These are called “firm” or “baseload” power sources, and we’ve covered a couple—like hydro and geothermal—that will hopefully replace some of what we get from oil and gas.
GEORGIA STATE
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
scitechdaily.com

300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs

A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Industrial Distribution

Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
COLORADO STATE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy