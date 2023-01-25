Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
Gizmodo
We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium
Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
AOL Corp
Nuclear Power? Have No Fear—Our Clean Energy Future Is Radioactive.
We’d all like to live in the world of fairytales and gumdrops where all our power comes from the wind and the sun. But when you talk to people who know what they’re talking about, one thing becomes clear: Wind and solar will be a big part of our energy future, but they won’t be everything. Those are renewable power sources, which fit under the larger umbrella of low-carbon energy, but the sun doesn’t shine all the time and the wind doesn’t always blow. A bunch of companies are working on new battery technologies to store energy from wind and solar for the downtimes, but we need other slices in our energy pie to crank out power 24/7. These are called “firm” or “baseload” power sources, and we’ve covered a couple—like hydro and geothermal—that will hopefully replace some of what we get from oil and gas.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc
By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Ukraine is burning through artillery shells. Now the US is increasing production by 500%.
The US currently manufactures just over 14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition every month. Ukrainian forces have fired that many in just 48 hours.
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
Bill Gates Recalls 1st High School Job Of Writing Software For Power Grid Company — Says This Is Key To Clean Energy Future
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revealed in a recent blog post that his first high school job was “writing software for the entity that controls the power grid in the Northwest.” The billionaire touched on the world’s “clean energy future” and electricity transmission. What Happened: Gates...
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit.
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
