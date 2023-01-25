Read full article on original website
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
The last words of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father and photographer, can be heard on bodycam footage released Friday by the Memphis Police Department.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Bill Maher says Tyre Nichols, California shootings prove America's culture of violence goes 'deeper than race'
Late night host Bill Maher found a common thread between the mass shootings in California and the police brutality case in Memphis that America's violence go beyond race.
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
Bill Maher defends Alec Baldwin, says he shouldn't face charges: 'What the f--- are we talking about?'
During his "Overtime" YouTube segment, Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for Alec Baldwin, who is facing criminal charges for the 2021 accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
‘Satanic golden medusa’ abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked: ‘Monstrosity’
The "Now" statue placed atop a New York City courthouse was slammed by Twitter users who compared the art piece to demons, aliens, and sci-fi characters.
Prince Harry's 'Spare': Meghan Markle's attempt to 'distance' herself amid Hollywood fallout
According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex "may have raised gentle concerns" about Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" and whether it was the right move.
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs defends decision to keep busing migrants out of state
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to keep in place her predecessor's program bus migrants out of the state.
Tyre Nichols death: Law enforcement group 'infuriated' by alleged assault during traffic stop
The president of a law enforcement group says that he's "infuriated" by the alleged assault of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.
Catholic lobbyists urge Jim Jordan to probe DOJ’s handling of attacks on churches, pro-life centers
CatholicVote is pressing Jim Jordan to open an investigation into DOJ's efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for attacks on churches and pro-life centers.
