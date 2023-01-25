Read full article on original website
Third child allegedly strangled by mother in Duxbury dies
DUXBURY - A third child who was allegedly strangled by his mother in Duxbury earlier this week has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney said 8-month-old Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday. Callan was found unconscious along with his 5-year-old sister Cora, and 3-year-old brother Dawson at their home on Summer Street on Tuesday. Cora and Dawson were rushed to the hospital and died that night. The DA said the children were found "with obvious signs of trauma."Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three children before trying to take her own life at the...
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'
Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier. Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston. Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a...
‘Unimaginable’: 2 children found dead inside Duxbury home, woman and infant hospitalized, DA says
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children are dead, and an infant and woman were rushed to the hospital, after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Police responded to 47 Summer Street around 6:15 p.m. after a man who arrived...
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
2 children dead, mother and infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home
DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At Duxbury Home, Officials Say
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said. A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the woman...
Duxbury Tragedy as Two Young Children Die, Mother Attempts Suicide: Police
An 8-month-old boy was also found in the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. He has been flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.
2 kids dead, infant hospitalized after being found in Duxbury home
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
WCVB
Duxbury mother charged with homicide in deaths of her 2 young children
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy is under arrest but remains hospitalized after investigators said she tried to commit suicide. Her 7-month-old son is also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Two children found dead and infant rushed to hospital after 911 call about woman who ‘jumped out of a window’ in Duxbury
TWO children are dead and another was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a home on Tuesday night. A woman was also taken to the hospital after she reportedly jumped out of a window. Police arrived at the home in Duxbury, Massachusetts around 6.11pm after an attempted...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials say missing Massachusetts married father of three found dead
A missing southeastern Massachusetts father has been found dead after being reported missing earlier this week. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department received a call reporting an overdue party. Family members reported that Eduardo C. Gomes, of West Yarmouth, was last seen at approximately 1:00 a.m. and had not returned home.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
WMUR.com
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash, Plaistow police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — Plaistow police said they arrested a man with no clothes on who ran away from a crash this morning. Witnesses told officers the driver of a Jeep who caused the crash on Route 125 near Main Street ran away. He was arrested a few minutes later...
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
