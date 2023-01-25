Read full article on original website
Patriot Fan
2d ago
Let's see if you're white 1+1=2 then what in the hell is 1+1= to black people PLEASE I'D LOVE TO KNOW YOUR ANSWER TO THIS EXTREMELY SIMPLE AND OBVIOUS ANSWER BECAUSE HONESTLY I WOULD HAVE NEVER GUESSED MATH COULD IN ANYWAY BE RACIST
Reply
12
Mickey Haggerty
2d ago
Tell your kids to go to a Trade school or Union apprenticeship. Save the college tuition, save the indoctrination, save yourself the headache.
Reply(1)
10
cmrun
3d ago
I'm loving these new terms!! not as impressive as them trying to keep themselves stupid, but I'm loving it just the same!!!🤣🤣🤣❤
Reply
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate
Attending a new school can be a difficult challenge for any student, but fortunately for one 15-year-old in Tennessee, he found a group of innovative students who changed his life.Sergio Peralta started the new school year at Hendersonville High School with a secret — a hand that didn't fully form."In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand," he told CBS News. "Like nobody would ever find out."A teacher in the school's engineering program did find out, though, and told Peralta that his classmates might be able to help out."They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand', and I never expected it," he said. "Like, never in a million years."With access to online models and a 3D printer, the group — which didn't even know if their plan would work — hit a home run. Using the prosthetic, Peralta was able to catch a baseball with his right hand for the first time."They changed my life," Peralta said.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
WSMV
Parents upset over third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
wpln.org
The historic underfunding of Tennessee State University, and what comes next
On Monday, Jan. 16, Tennessee State University announced its plans to spend a $250 million lump sum from the state on improvements to its campus. The money comes after the bipartisan Joint Land-Grant Institution Funding Study Committee found that between 1956 and 2006, the state of Tennessee underfunded Tennessee State University by as much as $544 million. The state’s other land-grant school, the University of Tennessee, was fully funded over this period.
In lonely, divided times, author Carlos Whittaker has a key message: 'Start walking with people' again
Carlos Whittaker of Nashville is author of a new book, "How to Human," which aims to bring people together again. Fox News Digital asked him three key questions — and features a book excerpt, too.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Tennessee's new health commissioner responds to questions about HIV funding
The meeting of the Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday was supposed to be a brief introduction of the state's new health commissioner, Dr. Ralph Alvarado.
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
Multiple students taken to hospital for possible chemical burns at Lipscomb
Multiple students at Lipscomb University were taken to the hospital for possible chemical burns on Friday.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Parents of former Vanderbilt student Brian Adams file wrongful death lawsuit against university
Editor’s note: This article includes extensive mention of suicidal ideation and suicide. The parents of Brian Adams, a former member of the Class of 2022, filed a civil lawsuit in Middle Tennessee’s federal district court on Jan. 3 seeking at least $95,884.44 in damages for the “wrongful death” of their son. The complaint claims that the university failed to appropriately respond to Adams’s alleged suicide attempt on Nov. 13, 2020 — contributing to his eventual death by suicide on July 4, 2021 — and attempted to conceal its liability after his death.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Central Illinois Proud
Accused arsonist joked on social media about using rocks to smash Planned Parenthood
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It appears Planned Parenthood has been a target of Tyler Massengill’s for at least two years. On Wednesday, Massengill was federally charged for the malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and destroy, and the attempt to damage and destroy, a building used in interstate commerce.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
WSMV
President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
Nashville is considering legal action over efforts to reduce Metro Council
Tennessee Republicans claim it's an effort to help Nashville, but critics say it's an effort to punish city leaders.
wpsdlocal6.com
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza This Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023)
(Murfreesboro, TN) An event will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Saturday that focuses on what many are calling ‘gender mutilation.’ 15-Year-old Hannah Faulkner told WGNS that Chloe Cole is one of several who plans to attend the event this weekend…. Cole is 18-years-old today and...
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
Local reaction to video of Tyre Nichols
Groups and officials in Nashville are reacting and calling for change after the video release and death of Tyre Nichols.
Fox News
945K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 36