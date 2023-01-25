ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Patriot Fan
2d ago

Let's see if you're white 1+1=2 then what in the hell is 1+1= to black people PLEASE I'D LOVE TO KNOW YOUR ANSWER TO THIS EXTREMELY SIMPLE AND OBVIOUS ANSWER BECAUSE HONESTLY I WOULD HAVE NEVER GUESSED MATH COULD IN ANYWAY BE RACIST

Mickey Haggerty
2d ago

Tell your kids to go to a Trade school or Union apprenticeship. Save the college tuition, save the indoctrination, save yourself the headache.

cmrun
3d ago

I'm loving these new terms!! not as impressive as them trying to keep themselves stupid, but I'm loving it just the same!!!🤣🤣🤣❤

CBS News

Tennessee students create robotic hand for new classmate

Attending a new school can be a difficult challenge for any student, but fortunately for one 15-year-old in Tennessee, he found a group of innovative students who changed his life.Sergio Peralta started the new school year at Hendersonville High School with a secret — a hand that didn't fully form."In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand," he told CBS News. "Like nobody would ever find out."A teacher in the school's engineering program did find out, though, and told Peralta that his classmates might be able to help out."They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand', and I never expected it," he said. "Like, never in a million years."With access to online models and a 3D printer, the group — which didn't even know if their plan would work — hit a home run. Using the prosthetic, Peralta was able to catch a baseball with his right hand for the first time."They changed my life," Peralta said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

The historic underfunding of Tennessee State University, and what comes next

On Monday, Jan. 16, Tennessee State University announced its plans to spend a $250 million lump sum from the state on improvements to its campus. The money comes after the bipartisan Joint Land-Grant Institution Funding Study Committee found that between 1956 and 2006, the state of Tennessee underfunded Tennessee State University by as much as $544 million. The state’s other land-grant school, the University of Tennessee, was fully funded over this period.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Parents of former Vanderbilt student Brian Adams file wrongful death lawsuit against university

Editor’s note: This article includes extensive mention of suicidal ideation and suicide. The parents of Brian Adams, a former member of the Class of 2022, filed a civil lawsuit in Middle Tennessee’s federal district court on Jan. 3 seeking at least $95,884.44 in damages for the “wrongful death” of their son. The complaint claims that the university failed to appropriately respond to Adams’s alleged suicide attempt on Nov. 13, 2020 — contributing to his eventual death by suicide on July 4, 2021 — and attempted to conceal its liability after his death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN
