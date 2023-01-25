ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kelly Hill
3d ago

Why does the Governor have this power in Florida? What gives him the right to tell Universities what should be taught? DeSantis is trying to rewrite History and deprive African Americans of their heritage. Something should be done to stop this insanity 😢😢😢

First Coast News

See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle

A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks

A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Advocate

Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New teacher training about choosing books includes felony warning

House Subcommittee hears report of new parental rights law's implementation. New training for the state’s public schoolteachers comes with the caution that choosing the wrong books could result in third-degree felony charges, a House subcommittee heard on Wednesday. The new training is the result of a law (HB 1467)...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida universities promise to enforce civil discourse on campuses

Higher education officials are committing to fostering civil discourse even around controversial ideas. Florida universities want free speech to occur on campuses. And state officials say they will hold protesters to account when they interfere with that. At a Board of Governors meeting for Florida’s State University System, officials said...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL
