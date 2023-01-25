Read full article on original website
Kelly Hill
3d ago
Why does the Governor have this power in Florida? What gives him the right to tell Universities what should be taught? DeSantis is trying to rewrite History and deprive African Americans of their heritage. Something should be done to stop this insanity 😢😢😢
First Coast News
See it for yourself | Here's the entire syllabus for the AP African American studies course rejected by DeSantis, state DOE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The eyes of the country are once again on Florida. Civil rights leaders and educators nationwide have strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education after it canceled an AP African American studies course. But what's in the course framework rejected by Florida leaders for "lacking educational value?" (see the entire syllabus below)
Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits DeSantis, warns of Florida's 'racist and homophobic laws' amid AP controversy
J.B. Pritzker is criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his administration blocked the College Board's African American Studies AP from being taught in the state.
Nonprofit forms committee to investigate Florida academic freedom
The American Association of University Professors announced a special committee to investigate academic freedom in Florida, after an AP studies course was rejected by officials.
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
DeSantis' rejection of AP course 'carries the stench of white slaveowners,' claims Boston Globe opinion piece
Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham joined the chorus of criticism against Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban an AP African-American studies class for 'woke' content.
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
DeSantis rolls out sweeping criminal justice package
The proposals include eliminating unanimous jury rulings in death penalty decisions.
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
wuwf.org
Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle
A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
Rhode Island high school staff solicits ‘donations’ to pay cartel ‘coyote’ who brought student to U.S.
A Rhode Island high school assistant principal asked staff to donate over $2000 to help pay a cartel "coyote" that brought one if its students into the country.
How Florida defines 'student indoctrination' for reviewers of new social studies textbooks
A group of reviewers at Palm Beach County schools have been assessing new social studies textbooks that are now being considered for use by students in the fall. The reviewers have new guidelines from Florida in the wake of "parental rights" laws in which to assess the books and make sure they omit lessons on social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and “any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
Advocate
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense
Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
floridapolitics.com
New teacher training about choosing books includes felony warning
House Subcommittee hears report of new parental rights law's implementation. New training for the state’s public schoolteachers comes with the caution that choosing the wrong books could result in third-degree felony charges, a House subcommittee heard on Wednesday. The new training is the result of a law (HB 1467)...
floridapolitics.com
Florida universities promise to enforce civil discourse on campuses
Higher education officials are committing to fostering civil discourse even around controversial ideas. Florida universities want free speech to occur on campuses. And state officials say they will hold protesters to account when they interfere with that. At a Board of Governors meeting for Florida’s State University System, officials said...
floridapolitics.com
Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely
House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
