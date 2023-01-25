‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Season 1 ‘Baby Tate’ Photo + the Difference Is Incredible [Picture]

Read full article on original website
Related
Pantera Song Featured in a ‘That ‘90s Show’ Gym Scene
In the '90s, nobody did aggression like Pantera, so it makes sense that the band's music was the perfect fit for a workout scene in the new Netflix reboot, That '90s Show. The use of "Cowboys From Hell" is just one of several harder rocking music queues lined up in the new Netflix series, which finds a new generation of teens occupying the Foreman basement and forging friendships.
Justin Roiland Dropped From Two Hulu Shows
A day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland over felony domestic violence charges, Hulu has followed suit. Roiland was associated with two different shows on the streaming service: Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan and voiced the lead character, and Koala Man, where Roiland provided the voice of one of the characters.
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
WATCH: Majestic Footage of a Bald Eagle on Christmas Day at Yellowstone National Park
It doesn't get more American than seeing a bald eagle, in the snow, perched high atop a pine tree, on Christmas Day, at Yellowstone National Park. You can almost hear the National Anthem in the background and picture Old Glory flapping in the wind. The beautiful footage was shared by...
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0