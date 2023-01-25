ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iT3G_0kQjO8MJ00

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin didn't wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins.

A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course.

And like how she did it a day earlier, Shiffrin led from start to finish, dominating the first run down the steep Erta course and then adding to her advantage in the second run.

Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.

When Shiffrin reached the finish after her second run, she collapsed to the snow in apparent exhaustion — with her skis still attached to her boots — before Mowinckel and Hector came over to congratulate her and help her up.

“Oh my gosh,” Shiffrin said. “I was pushing so hard and I just hoped I ended up on the right side of all the gates. Now I’m a bit dead mentally — just so tired. But when you ski like that it keeps your energy going so just an incredible feeling.”

While Tuesday's win moved Shiffrin ahead of the previous women's mark of 82 victories held by former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, Wednesday's victory moved her within two of the overall record — between men and women — of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, while Stenmark raced in the 1970s and 80s.

If Shiffrin wins two slaloms in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, this weekend, she could match Stenmark on Sunday.

“Technically, it is possible,” Shiffrin said with a laugh. “We’ll see if I can put the energy on my slalom skis for two more races.

“It’s been busy, and I am in a kind of an unfortunate time of my monthly cycle, so I’m more tired right now. We just normalized talking about that,” she added.

Spindleruv was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old prodigy nearly 12 years ago.

“It’s a special place for me," she said. “So I’m really looking forward to go.”

Former World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino was on track for the podium before she lost control a few gates from the finish and plowed through a gate, which hit her hard in the shins.

It was Shiffrin’s 10th win of the season and her 19th career victory in giant slalom, moving her within one of Vreni Shneider’s record of 20 in the discipline.

Shiffrin said she had a late night after her record-breaking day.

“But it was a really nice evening,” she said. “It was so nice to see messages from people and so much support and so much excitement about the race. I was definitely looking a lot at all of that and then trying to go to bed and have a good night’s sleep. And I was awake at midnight. I was awake at 3. Then I was awake at 5. I was hungry all night. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a mess.’”

Still, Shiffrin managed to pull herself together in order to bring out her best skiing again.

“After yesterday, I was just so tired, which made today pretty hard,” she said. “And I felt nervous because when I am skiing tired, I make mistakes. And I didn’t want to make a mistake today.

“In the first run, I thought, ‘Either I am going out at the fourth gate or it’s going to be a really good run.’ It ended up being a really good run. The second run, I was just trying to trust my skiing and keep pushing, no matter what I felt.”

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins. The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — One point away from her first Grand Slam title, Aryna Sabalenka faulted. And then she faulted again. She grimaced. She yelled and turned her back to the court. She wiggled her shoulders and exhaled. Clearly, this business of winning the Australian Open was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rybakina takes 1st set vs Sabalenka in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena. Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy