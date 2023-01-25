ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
