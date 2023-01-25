Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
McDonald’s Customer Accidentally Receives Bag Full of Cash Along With McMuffin: WATCH
A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered. In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru. "I just went to McDonald’s and they...
