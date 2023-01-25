ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

JC Post

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.

SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program

The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads

Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban

WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
