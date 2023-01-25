Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
Stacy Goss: City has many issues to work through
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stacy Goss looks at the city of Hutchinson before her installation as a council member next month, there are several issues the council may have the opportunity to address. "There is an issue with water," Goss said. "Not only our own water, but what are...
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let’s not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WIBW
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0