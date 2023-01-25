Read full article on original website
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
WMTW
Passing clouds and comfortable temperatures tonight
Low pressure will cross Quebec Saturday lifting a warm front through the area Saturday morning followed by a cold front Saturday afternoon. Another low pressure system crosses over the forecast area Sunday afternoon bringing light snow to the north with light rain more likely along the coast. While no significant...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm
Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?
Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China
Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
wabi.tv
Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
Organizations working to help Mainers heat their homes this winter
MAINE, USA — If you're looking to donate money to NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon, here's a couple of organizations that will benefit from those funds to provide fueling assistance to those who need it. Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis are just some of the organizations...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday January 28, 2023 at 5AM.
500 Days in a Maine Shelter is Too Long, So Let’s Help This Dog Find a Forever Home
It's time for Mainers to unite and help a good boy find a forever home. Jasper is a guest at the Midcoast Humane Society and has been waiting a long time for the good news of a new home. Jasper is a 4-year-old terrier and American Pitbull mix. He weighs...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
WMTW
Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers
Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got
When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
observer-me.com
Ice conditions still unpredictable
Ice conditions vary across the state, and the Maine Warden Service is urging everyone to check the ice before heading out onto any of Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers. “Ice conditions on many of Maine’s larger lakes are still unsafe, and even though smaller ponds may have ice, we are urging everyone to check the ice before heading out,” said Maine Warden Service Colonel Dan Scott.
WPFO
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
