Maine State

WMTW

Passing clouds and comfortable temperatures tonight

Low pressure will cross Quebec Saturday lifting a warm front through the area Saturday morning followed by a cold front Saturday afternoon. Another low pressure system crosses over the forecast area Sunday afternoon bringing light snow to the north with light rain more likely along the coast. While no significant...
Q106.5

Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.

They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Big Country 96.9

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Q97.9

An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm

Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
92 Moose

Do You Know the Difference Between A Snowstorm and A Blizzard?

Sometimes things just aren't as they seem... All my life until today, I always thought the terms "snowstorm" and "blizzard" were basically interchangeable. I never gave it a second thought. I just assumed blizzard was the smart people way for saying the snow was just downright awful. As it turns out, they are very different things.
Q97.9

Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China

Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
wabi.tv

Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
WMTW

Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers

Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
92 Moose

You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got

When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
observer-me.com

Ice conditions still unpredictable

Ice conditions vary across the state, and the Maine Warden Service is urging everyone to check the ice before heading out onto any of Maine’s lakes, ponds and rivers. “Ice conditions on many of Maine’s larger lakes are still unsafe, and even though smaller ponds may have ice, we are urging everyone to check the ice before heading out,” said Maine Warden Service Colonel Dan Scott.
Z107.3

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
mainepublic.org

Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed

On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
92 Moose

