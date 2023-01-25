Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
live5news.com
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
wpde.com
Man arrested for double-murder, who got out on bond, is in custody again for murder
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown County man was arrested this week for murder, while he was out on bond for a previous double murder. Deputies responded to a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County on Wednesday and found Tyquez Walker dead from gunshot wounds. Ryan Woodruff...
WMBF
5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Florence man allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jack Garrett Book was arrested Monday and is charged with...
wpde.com
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
wpde.com
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
wpde.com
Red Springs community to hold memorial for 3 people killed in Robeson Co. shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The community is coming together to hold a memorial for James Elijah Beauregard, Donald Kendrick Williams and Sierra Nicole Wherry, who were all shot to death Tuesday at a home on Samuel Drive in the Red Springs community of Robeson County. A 71-year-old woman...
4 Florence County deputies honored for heroic actions
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind, or act with unusual […]
wpde.com
Troopers investigating Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on Dothan Road at Highway 34 in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involves a motorcycle and the wreckage looks very bad. One woman said EMS was on the scene. Highway Patrol's website...
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
wpde.com
Florence County mom, real estate agent remembered one year later
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Family and friends of a well-known real estate agent in Florence are remembering her one year after she was murdered in her home. Taylor McFadden Robinson, 29, was a popular realtor in Florence who many said was a "rising star" in the field. A...
wpde.com
New charges filed against man accused in Robeson County triple murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — New charges have been filed against 46-year-old Corey Grant Leak in the murders of three people Tuesday at a home just outside of Red Springs in Robeson County, according to online court records. The new charges include discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony...
wpde.com
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker, documents say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury found a man guilty on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a South Carolina postal worker, according to court documents. Trevor Raekwon Seward has been found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence constituting murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and drug conspiracy.
wpde.com
Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
