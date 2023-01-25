ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

4 Florence County deputies honored for heroic actions

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness, and presence of mind, or act with unusual […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Troopers investigating Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on Dothan Road at Highway 34 in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involves a motorcycle and the wreckage looks very bad. One woman said EMS was on the scene. Highway Patrol's website...
wpde.com

Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker, documents say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury found a man guilty on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of a South Carolina postal worker, according to court documents. Trevor Raekwon Seward has been found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence constituting murder, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and drug conspiracy.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man dies 18 days after being shot in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has died 18 days after being shot on Danny Drive in Marion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on January 9 and ABC 15 reported then that the man was in serious condition. The Marion County Sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, SC

