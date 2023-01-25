Read full article on original website
Related
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
Razzies Apologize For Nominating a Child for Worst Actress
Critics were generally not kind to the recent remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter. On Rotten Tomatoes it got a 10 percent score, and it made my personal list of the worst films of 2022. But the Razzies, the annual awards dedicated to the worst in cinema, took things a step further by nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old actress who plays the central role in the film as the pyrokinetic girl Charlie, for their Worst Actress of 2023.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Quantumania’ Kicks Off MCU Phase 5
The first two Ant-Man movies were both breaks from the epic action of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man 1 was like a little epilogue to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ant-Man and the Wasp was like a little ellipsis in the space between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. These movies were the intermezzo between major courses of the meal that is the MCU.
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
Pantera Song Featured in a ‘That ‘90s Show’ Gym Scene
In the '90s, nobody did aggression like Pantera, so it makes sense that the band's music was the perfect fit for a workout scene in the new Netflix reboot, That '90s Show. The use of "Cowboys From Hell" is just one of several harder rocking music queues lined up in the new Netflix series, which finds a new generation of teens occupying the Foreman basement and forging friendships.
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast to Reunite in Super Bowl Ad
In the increasingly competitive world of Super Bowl ads, one surefire way to attract attention in recent years is for a brand to partner with established actors or a show and bring back beloved characters that viewers haven’t been seen in a while and have them hawk life insurance or luxury automobiles or toilet paper or whatever. Last year, for example, viewers got to see Meadow and AJ Soprano again ... in a commercial for Chevrolet (directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, no less).
Bernie Taupin’s ‘Nonlinear’ Memoir ‘Scattershot’ Out This Summer
Longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will detail the duo's illustrious partnership in his upcoming book, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. Taupin — who has written the lyrics for most of John's songs, dating back to his 1969 debut album Empty Sky — will release Scattershot on Sept. 12. It's available for preorder now. From the sounds of it, he won't be following the traditional music memoir structure either.
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0