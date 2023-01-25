Read full article on original website
Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans in Crisis: ‘We Were Told We Should Be Put in Front of a Firing Squad and Shot’
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a...
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
DougCo Sheriff appointed to Colorado Human Trafficking Council
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Governor Jared Polis appointed Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly to the Colorado Human Trafficking Council.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits
A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks legislature for $2.2 million to bolster struggling Keep Colorado Wild Pass rollout
The rollout of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is not going as smoothly as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping state lawmakers will give the agency a $2.2 million cash infusion to cover unanticipated costs in the agency’s campaign to sway vehicle owners to not opt out of the additional $29 fee with their annual registration.
Fight over rent control surfaces at state Capitol
COLORADO, USA — The latest to make the list of bills Gov. Jared Polis might not like is a measure from two first-year Democratic House members, backed by their leadership, that would strike down the state’s ban on rent control. While Polis has signed two bills in the...
KDVR.com
Colorado's new driver's education proposal
Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below...
Exclusive: Colorado bill would make all auto theft a felony
Democrats and Republicans are coming together on Monday to unveil a bill in the hopes to deter auto theft. Colorado Point of View got exclusive details before that bill is introduced.
AI could be used to detect wildfires in Colorado
DENVER — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators discussed in a hearing Thursday...
KKTV
New study by Colorado researchers found that cannabis is not a gateway drug
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
