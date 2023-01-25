Read full article on original website
Related
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
realitytitbit.com
Nanny Faye takes hours-long trip to see Todd amid cancer battle
Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud...
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
‘Transphobic’ Bride Slammed After Telling Groom to Pick New Best Man After His Best Friend Transitions
A "transphobic" woman was roasted on Reddit after she told the groom, whose Best Man ("now his Best Woman") has been "medically transitioning for about a year," to pick someone else for the role so as not to offend her conservative family. The bride-to-be explained that she and her fiancé,...
Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture
In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music. Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest. Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done...
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This NJ Bakery’s Miley Cyrus Inspired Cakes Prove Valentine’s Day Is For The Girls
Everyone is going totally nuts on Facebook over this Miley Cyrus-themed Valentine’s dessert. I am always a sucker for a cute themed pastry and this South Jersey bakery is doing just that. Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, NJ declared that this Valentine’s Day is specifically for the girls.
History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be
It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0