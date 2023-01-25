ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Shaq and Charles Barkley roast Rui Hachimura, Lakers after trade

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t impressed by the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura earlier this week. During TNT’s postgame show on Thursday, the pair took a few jabs at the 24-year-old forward and his new team, with O’Neal saying he didn’t even know who the former Wizards player was. Meanwhile, Barkley botched the pronunciation of Hachimura’s last name and poked fun at Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka. “This could be the best trade deadline ever this year” Barkley said. “Aye, Shaq, can I give the Lakers a compliment? You know how much I hate the Lakers and we show them...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Reportedly Looking To Move On From Patrick Beverley

The Lakers have some moves to make. Over the coming weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot to think about. They are a team that needs some new pieces, especially if they want to make the playoffs. Overall, they are 13th in the Western Conference. However, they are just a winning streak away from being a top-five team in the West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

