Michigan State

Video of a Texas Couple Diving into a Water Ditch During a Tornado

A tornado ripped through the Houston area. One heart-stopping video making the rounds was taken by a couple as they evacuated their RV and dove into a water ditch, which is the recommended move. They weren’t injured. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE!. Dave and Chuck's Top Mugshots of 2022.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas

PASADENA, Texas — (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a...
Crazy Video Of A Texas Tornado…Form Inside A Mail Truck

Woah! This is a crazy video of a Texas tornado taken from inside a mail truck! I’ve always loved the weather. In 8th grade, I did the daily weather forecast over the school announcements. I wanted to be a storm chaser. I wanted to be a TV weatherman. But I ended up on the radio. Haha. Good thing too, because Mother Nature is no joke!
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Denton County fugitive added to Texas Most Wanted list

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Denton County resident to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a press release from the DPS, Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Zaed Fawaz Rashid.
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
