Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Quantumania’ Kicks Off MCU Phase 5
The first two Ant-Man movies were both breaks from the epic action of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man 1 was like a little epilogue to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ant-Man and the Wasp was like a little ellipsis in the space between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. These movies were the intermezzo between major courses of the meal that is the MCU.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast to Reunite in Super Bowl Ad
In the increasingly competitive world of Super Bowl ads, one surefire way to attract attention in recent years is for a brand to partner with established actors or a show and bring back beloved characters that viewers haven’t been seen in a while and have them hawk life insurance or luxury automobiles or toilet paper or whatever. Last year, for example, viewers got to see Meadow and AJ Soprano again ... in a commercial for Chevrolet (directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, no less).
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
Justin Roiland Dropped From Two Hulu Shows
A day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland over felony domestic violence charges, Hulu has followed suit. Roiland was associated with two different shows on the streaming service: Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan and voiced the lead character, and Koala Man, where Roiland provided the voice of one of the characters.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Ending at HBO Max
The latest are two of HBO Max’s biggest live-action series: Titans and Doom Patrol. Both shows started on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service; Titans in 2018 and Doom Patrol in 2019. When that service was shut down shortly after the launch of HBO Max, both series migrated over to the new streaming site. But their upcoming fourth seasons will both series’ last.
Razzies Apologize For Nominating a Child for Worst Actress
Critics were generally not kind to the recent remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter. On Rotten Tomatoes it got a 10 percent score, and it made my personal list of the worst films of 2022. But the Razzies, the annual awards dedicated to the worst in cinema, took things a step further by nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old actress who plays the central role in the film as the pyrokinetic girl Charlie, for their Worst Actress of 2023.
‘The Simpsons’ Renewed For Two More Seasons
It’s not slowing down anytime soon, anyway. Fox announced today that they had renewed the longest-running scripted primetime series in history for two additional seasons. That will bring the show to its 36th season on the air, which will be in the fall of 2024 through the spring of 2025. At the same time, Fox also renewed its other long-running (though not that long-running) animated sitcoms, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0