Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in ’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Cash Pop Morning” game were:

08

(eight)

Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s police chiefs have denounced the actions by Memphis, Tenn., police officers that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Authorities in Memphis planned to release police bodycam footage of the attack Friday evening. “Based on what we know, the actions and conduct of the officers involved were […] The post Florida police chiefs: We ‘do not support what happened’ to Tyre Nichols appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
click orlando

Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
